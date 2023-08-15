The Global Natural Language Processing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 53,505.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Language Processing Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571290/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the natural language processing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for NLP applications, advancements in machine learning and deep learning algorithms, and increasing need for automated language processing.



The natural language processing market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advancements in conversational AI as one of the prime reasons driving the natural language processing market growth during the next few years. Also, emphasis on explainable AI and integration of NLP with other emerging technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the natural language processing market covers the following areas:

• Natural language processing market sizing

• Natural language processing market forecast

• Natural language processing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading natural language processing market vendors that include 3M Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Edifecs Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Inc., Liveperson Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetBase Solutions Inc., OpenAI L.L.C., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and SoundHound Inc.. Also, the natural language processing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

