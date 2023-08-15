The Global Tube Packaging Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,753.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tube Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03391430/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the tube packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from various end-user industries, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, and increasing shift from rigid to flexible packaging.



The tube packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Cosmetic and oral care

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Product

• Squeeze tubes

• Twist tubes

• Cartridge

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased demand for sustainable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the tube packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for customized tube packaging and the adoption of digital printing technology in tube packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tube packaging market covers the following areas:

• Tube packaging market sizing

• Tube packaging market forecast

• Tube packaging market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tube packaging market vendors that include Albea Services SAS, ALLTUB S.A.S., Amcor Plc, Antilla Propack, Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cores and Tubes Ltd., CTLpack Vitoria Gasteiz. SAU, EPL Ltd., Excel Tubes and Cones, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, KAPCONES, Montebello Packaging, Prutha Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Sinclair and Rush Inc., Skypack India Pvt. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and World Wide Packaging LLC. Also, the tube packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

