Noridian’s Medicaid Product Suite Elevates State Programs

Implement services faster, scale operations and improve outcomes with Noridian MXe

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing operational solutions for health care programs, recently branded its Medicaid product offering to Noridian Medicaid Experience Elevated (MXe). The Noridian MXe product suite name represents the company’s commitment to elevating state Medicaid programs nationwide and expanding its offerings to new markets.

“Due to current challenges facing the industry, state Medicaid programs need reliable partners more than ever to support their operations so they can continue to focus on providing quality health care to members. Although many people recognize Noridian for our successful Medicare work, we’ve been elevating state Medicaid programs for nearly 20 years with our impactful solutions,” says Jessica Stimpson, market lead of public sector programs at Noridian. “We’re excited to offer Noridian MXe to new states and work with Medicaid programs to improve the experience for its members and providers.”

Currently, Noridian leverages its nearly 60 years of experience implementing customizable, high-quality operational solutions to support the Iowa and North Dakota Medicaid programs. Noridian MXe helps state Medicaid programs gain efficiencies, enhance the member and provider experience, and stay ahead of compliance.

The suite of scalable Noridian MXe products allows Noridian to do a full-scale partnership of operations and take on special projects, such as the public health emergency (PHE) unwinding. The product suite of operational services includes:

Noridian MX e Provider Management: Noridian works with nearly 400,000 providers to perform credentialing and enrollment, site visits, and outreach and education services.

Noridian provides nationally recognized customer service through our provider, supplier and member contact centers, handling more than two million telephone inquiries per year.

Noridian's extensive experience in claims management results in more than $76 billion in payments and includes EDI management, claims processing, and financial management services.

Noridian’s extensive experience in claims management results in more than $76 billion in payments and includes EDI management, claims processing, and financial management services. Noridian MXe Utilization Management: Noridian leverages its more than 350 clinical subject matter experts to perform detailed medical necessity reviews and prior authorizations, as well as providing in depth education to providers.

Noridian will be exhibiting at the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC), Aug. 21 – 24, in Denver. Stop by booth #424 to learn more about Noridian MXe and how it can elevate state Medicaid programs. To learn more about Noridian and its solutions, visit www.noridian.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.



