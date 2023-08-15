How Will the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Transform Itself into a USD 150.58 Billion Powerhouse by 2032?

Vancouver, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market . As organizations strive to enhance customer experiences and streamline their operations, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market is poised to revolutionize customer service strategies across industries, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Intelligent Virtual Assistants, also known as virtual agents or chatbots, are AI-powered software applications that interact with users in a conversational manner, providing assistance, answering queries, and performing tasks. These virtual assistants leverage natural language processing, machine learning, and other advanced technologies to understand and respond to user requests effectively.

The global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is projected to reach a market value of USD 150.58 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period. The Emergen Research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation, including market size, share, and growth rate for each segment.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 11.40 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 29.6% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 150.58 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, technology, service, verticals, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled [24]7.ai, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., CSS Corp., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Clara, eGain Corporation, Creative Virtual Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., True Image Interactive, Inc., and Oracle

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global IVA market is fragmented with small, medium, and large-sized companies accounting for most of the market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective and innovative IVA. Some major companies included in the global IVA market report are:

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

CSS Corp.

Microsoft

Apple Inc.

Clara

eGain Corporation

Creative Virtual Ltd.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Oracle

Strategic Development

On 12 April 2022, Rev launched v2 ASR model, which improves accuracy by more than 30% over their previous model. v2 ASR model has improved accuracy and is consistent across a wide range of topics, industries, and accents. This significant improvement is the product of two years of technical study and application of cutting-edge deep-learning techniques to millions of hours of recorded speech.

What Drives the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market?

The increasing need for personalized and efficient customer service is a key driver for the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market. IVAs enable organizations to provide round-the-clock support, instant responses, and personalized interactions to their customers, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Moreover, the rising demand for self-service options and the need to reduce customer service costs are driving the adoption of IVAs. These virtual assistants can handle a wide range of customer inquiries and perform routine tasks, freeing up human agents to focus on more complex issues. This results in cost savings and improved operational efficiency for organizations.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of voice-activated virtual assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, has created a favorable environment for the adoption of IVAs. Consumers are becoming more comfortable interacting with virtual assistants through voice commands, leading to increased demand for similar capabilities in business settings.

What Challenges Constrain the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market?

Despite the numerous benefits, there are challenges that constrain the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market. One major challenge is the need for continuous improvement in natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. IVAs must accurately understand and respond to user queries, even in complex and ambiguous situations. Ongoing research and development efforts are required to enhance the intelligence and contextual understanding of virtual assistants.

Moreover, data privacy and security concerns pose a significant challenge for the adoption of IVAs. As these virtual assistants handle sensitive customer information, organizations must ensure robust security measures to protect user data and maintain customer trust. Compliance with data protection regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, is crucial for the successful deployment of IVAs.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Currently, North America dominates the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market, accounting for the largest share globally. The region's early adoption of AI technologies, presence of major tech companies, and focus on enhancing customer experiences have contributed to its market leadership.

In Europe, countries like the UK, Germany, and France are witnessing significant growth in the adoption of Intelligent Virtual Assistants. The region's emphasis on digital transformation and customer-centric strategies is driving the demand for IVAs.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid digitization, increasing smartphone penetration, and the growing e-commerce sector are fueling the adoption of IVAs in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global IVA market on the basis of product, technology, service, verticals, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) AI virtual assistant Smart Speakers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Text-to-Speech Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) Text-Based Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Customer Service Market Assistant

Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Automotive & Consumer Electronics Healthcare Education Retail Information Technology (IT) & Telecom Travel & Hospitality Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Closing Statement

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is poised for transformative growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences and cost-effective customer service solutions. With the potential to revolutionize customer service strategies across industries, the adoption of Intelligent Virtual Assistants and AI-driven interactions is becoming indispensable.

