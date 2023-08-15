STAR-POWERED MUSICAL ARTISTS PERFORM AT THE RAJANT WORLD MUSIC BENEFIT SUPPORTING CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is proudly supported by star-powered performers sharing their talents for the fourth annual “Rajant World Music Benefit”. Musical performances include The Mavericks, The No Name Pops, Tequila Rock Revolution, and James Valenti. Tickets are available now for the fundraiser at Philadelphia’s World Café Live on October 26th from 6 PM to 10 PM ET.

This year’s event benefits Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) celebrating the organization’s commitment to pediatric care benefiting children worldwide. The goal is to raise $100K for patients with life-threatening heart and lung problems, with donations going to the ECMO Center at CHOP. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is an advanced life support technique providing patients with long-term breathing and heart support when all the standard treatments have been tried.

Artists participating share:

The Mavericks: “We’re honored to perform at the Rajant World Music Benefit this October to support Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The hospital’s lifesaving work and its focus on specialized treatments for children most in need is a cause we can all rally behind. Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you this fall!”

The No Name Pops’ Matt Koveal: "We are truly privileged to join forces with Rajant, as we share a common enthusiasm for bringing music to the community. The No Name Pops feels a deep sense of pride in contributing our time and services to perform for CHOP – an incredibly deserving institution."

Tequila Rock Revolution’s Haydn Vitera: “We are honored and excited to return to Philadelphia for our second Rajant World Music Benefit performance! It is truly a privilege to make music supporting CHOP and its life-saving efforts for so many children.”

James Valenti: "I am thrilled and honored to offer my voice to help raise money for CHOP. I went to graduate school in Philadelphia, and the city is very close to my heart. I plan to sing some beloved Italian songs and arias and bring some sunshine to the event. Rajant does such important work for the community, and we had a successful event last year for UNICEF."

The ticket purchase price includes access to exclusive silent auction items, world-class live musical performances, and the ability to make a difference for the children in CHOP’s care. The 2023 event will shine light and celebrate CHOP’s work as a world-class hospital that relies on philanthropic gifts to fund vital breakthroughs needed children worldwide need. Through the assistance of Rajant, musicians, sponsors, and silent auction contributors, CHOP can transform the patient-family experience, forge discoveries, bolster training and education programs, and advocate for children everywhere.

Tickets and further Rajant World Music Benefit details are available now at rajant.com/mavericks/ .

####

