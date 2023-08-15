The Global Biopreservation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2406.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.88% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopreservation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273511/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the biopreservation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing number of biobanks, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.



The biopreservation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Life sciences and healthcare facilities

• Research laboratories

• Others



By Application

• Biobanks

• Regenerative medicine

• Drug discovery



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of stem cell storage in biobanks as one of the prime reasons driving the biopreservation market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in healthcare expenditure and availability of adequate funding from government will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the biopreservation market covers the following areas:

• Biopreservation market sizing

• Biopreservation market forecast

• Biopreservation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biopreservation market vendors that include AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., ARCTIKO AS, Avantor Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioLife Solutions Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., IC Biomedical LLC, Merck KGaA, NIPPON Genetics EUROPE GmbH, OPS Diagnostics LLC, PHC Holdings Corp., QIAGEN NV, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd., So Low Environmental Equipment Co. Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., Thomas Scientific LLC, and Trane Technologies Plc. Also, the biopreservation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

