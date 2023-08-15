The Global Enterprise Content Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20617.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.21% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Content Management Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03176909/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the enterprise content management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing need to enhance content security and optimize business processes with automated workflows, growing adoption of enterprise content management for backup and disaster recovery, and compelling need to drive corporate social responsibility with green business.



The enterprise content management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By End-user

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in adoption of ai-based enterprise content management as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise content management market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in adoption of big data analytics to launch advanced enterprise content management to make better business decisions and recent developments in enterprise content management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the enterprise content management market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise content management market sizing

• Enterprise content management market forecast

• Enterprise content management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise content management market vendors that include Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alfresco Software Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, Compulink Management Center Inc., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., DNN Corp., Epicor Software Corp., HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., M Files, Microsoft Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and Xerox Holdings Corp.. Also, the enterprise content management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

