Nurse Call Systems Market Size to Reach USD 4,704.44 Million by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Nurse Call Systems market is expected to grow from USD 1,875.92 Million in 2022 to USD 4,704.44 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Growing demand for mobility equipment and a surge in the requirement for integrated and diversified platforms are growing the demand for the nurse call system market. Also, there is a growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s and chronic disease, further propelling the growth of the nurse call systems market.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global nurse call systems market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In April 2021: Honeywell’s Nurse Call System hospital announced receiving UL 1069 industry certification. It is considered a recognized North American standard for in-hospital communication systems. It also opens the windows for the hospitals and other senior living facilities in the Middle East region, which mandate this certification for their nurse call systems. It is helping the organization in expanding its market share.



Market Growth & Trends



The nurse call systems can improve the response time by streamlining communication, improving patient satisfaction and ensuring safety. These systems help in fast communication and quick response, enabling medical professionals to cater to the patient's requirements fast, resulting in better security and well-being. It can be very useful in crises or urgent needs when patients can request help, decreasing the risk of falls, medical issues and accidents. Nurse call systems have evolved much with wireless communication and digital technology advancement. The advancement in technology has led nurse call systems to integrate with electronic health record (EHR) systems, which allow nurses to retrieve patient data, prioritize the call and record the response from the EHR, enabling seamless information exchange. Nurse call systems can also benefit from the growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare. The upgradation of the nurse call system can assist in real-time data collection, remote monitoring and smooth interaction between medical professionals and patients. Moreover, the growing senior population has increased the requirement for healthcare services, making nurse call systems crucial in hospitals, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities to ensure the safety and well-being of older people.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the wired communication segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53.55% and market revenue of USD 1,004.55 Million.



The technology segment is divided into wired communication and wireless communication. In 2022, the wired communication segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53.55% and market revenue of USD 1,004.55 Million. Hospitals are focusing on their facilities for providing real-time information by integrating advanced technology systems.



• In 2022, the integrated communication systems segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.87% and market revenue of USD 541.58 Million.



The type segment is divided into buttons, integrated communication systems, intercoms and mobile systems. In 2022, the integrated communication systems segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 28.87% and market revenue of USD 541.58 Million. The use of digital, wireless and integrated solutions has made modern nurse call systems responses more optimized. It has enhanced the efficiency and improved the communication the healthcare institutions.



• In 2022, the wanderer control segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37.13% and market revenue of USD 696.53 Million.



The application segment is divided into wanderer control, emergency medical alarms and others. In 2022, the wanderer control segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37.13% and market revenue of USD 696.53 Million. The focus on making the most effective healthcare system leads to more investment in the wanderer control segment.



• In 2022, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55.06% and market revenue of USD 1,032.88 Million.



The end user segment is divided into hospitals, ASCs/clinics and long term care facilities. In 2022, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55.06% and market revenue of USD 1,032.88 Million. It is attributed to the surge in emergency cases. For more critical treatment and surgeries, people generally prefer hospitals.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Nurse Call Systems Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global nurse call systems industry, with a market share of 43.65% and a market value of around USD 818.84 Million in 2022. The US has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and more focus is given to patient safety and satisfaction. Healthcare spending has also increased. These factors are driving the nurse call systems in the region.



Key players operating in the global nurse call systems market are:



• Cornell Communications

• Rauland Corporation

• Stanley Healthcare

• Ascom Holding AG

• TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Critical Alert Systems LLC

• Austco Healthcare

• JNL Technologies

• West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

• Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global nurse call systems market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology:



• Wired Communication

• Wireless Communication



Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Type:



• Buttons

• Integrated Communication Systems

• Intercoms

• Mobile Systems



Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Application:



• Wanderer Control

• Emergency Medical Alarms

• Others



Global Nurse Call Systems Market by End User:



• Hospitals

• ASCs/Clinics

• Long Term Care Facilities



About the report:



The global nurse call systems market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



