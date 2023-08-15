The Global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2827.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840427/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of ceramic, increasing demand for aluminum, and expansion of steel production capacity.



The high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Petrochemicals sector

• Ceramics sector

• Aluminum industry

• Glass and others



By Product

• Ceramic fibers

• Insulating firebricks

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of eco-friendly HTI materials as one of the prime reasons driving the high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing m and a activities by vendors and increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance HTI materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market covers the following areas:

• High temperature insulation (HTI) materials market sizing

• High temperature insulation (HTI) materials market forecast

• High temperature insulation (HTI) materials market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market vendors that include 3M Co., Almatis BV, Armacell International SA, Aspen Aerogels Inc., CARCO PRECISION RUBBER PRODUCTS S.P.A, Etex NV, Firwin Corp., Hi Temp Insulation Inc., IPCOM NV, James Walker Group Ltd., Luyang Energy saving Materials Co. Ltd., M.E. SCHUPP INDUSTRIEKERAMIK GMBH, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Owens Corning, Pyrotek Inc., Rath Aktiengesellschaft, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., Unifrax I LLC, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.. Also, the high temperature insulation (HTI) materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

