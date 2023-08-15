CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Live Nation Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation") (NYSE: LYV) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 23, 2022 and July 28, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Live Nation includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 3, 2023

Aggrieved Live Nation investors only have until October 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

