The Global Sports Medicine Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,647.14 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period

The report on the sports medicine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of sports injuries, the rise in influx of new products and treatment modalities, and the increase in the adoption of online medical products.



The sports medicine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Knee treatment

• Hip treatment

• Shoulder treatment

• Spine treatment

• Others



By Product

• Reconstructive products

• Support and recovery products

• Accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the sports medicine market growth during the next few years. Also, developments in regenerative medicine and the rise in the adoption of 3D-printed implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sports medicine market covers the following areas:

• Sports medicine market sizing

• Sports medicine market forecast

• Sports medicine market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports medicine market vendors that include Alimed Inc., Arthrex Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Breg Inc., Conmed Corp., Core Products International Inc., DJO Global Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Kinex Medical Co. LLC, medi GmbH and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Performance Health Holding Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., ThermoTek Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the sports medicine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

