The Global Interactive Whiteboard Market is forecasted to grow by USD 692.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period

The report on the interactive whiteboard market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector, the transformation of traditional whiteboards into digital whiteboards, and the rising adoption of smartphones and better access to the internet.



The interactive whiteboard market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Education sector

• Corporate sector



By Technology

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Infrared

• Electromagnetic pen

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of gamification as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive whiteboard market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in digitalization and high adoption of electronic products, and government initiatives for digital education will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the interactive whiteboard market covers the following areas:

• Interactive whiteboard market sizing

• Interactive whiteboard market forecast

• Interactive whiteboard market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive whiteboard market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Boxlight Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Genee World Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Leyard Group, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newline Interactive Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Promethean World Ltd., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, Steelcase Inc., and ViewSonic Corp. Also, the interactive whiteboard market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

