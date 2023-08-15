New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cosmetic Implants Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484123/?utm_source=GNW

The Cosmetic Implants Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.03 billion in 2023 to USD 15.82 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The healthcare system witnessed enormous challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All elective and aesthetic procedures were postponed or restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the risk of viral transmission, as most of these procedures were regarded as non-urgent. There was a decrease in the number of aesthetic procedures performed worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery 2021 report, in the year 2020, over 24,529,875 cosmetic procedures were performed, while 24,982,304 cosmetic procedures were performed in the previous year. The reduction in the number of procedures performed was mainly attributed to the fear of the risk of infection and the allotment of medical resources towards COVID-19 management. However, the market is gradually stabilizing as COVID-19 cases are declining, resulting in the return of the normal demand levels for cosmetic procedures. For instance, according to an article published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in April 2021, 11% of women surveyed indicated they are more interested in cosmetic plastic surgery now than before COVID-19, and the figure is even higher among women who have already had surgery or a procedure by 24%. Also, 35% of women who have previously had at least one cosmetic surgical procedure or minimally invasive procedure plan to spend significantly or somewhat more on treatments in 2021 than in 2020. Thus, an increase in cosmetic procedures is expected to impact the cosmetic implant market over the forecast period significantly.



Increasing demand for cosmetic implants, the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and increased awareness about aesthetic appearance are the major factors attributed to the growth of the cosmetic implant market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, the Aesthetic Society released its annual Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics, which stated that 148,000 women had implants removed and replaced. Additionally, as per Breast and Cosmetic Implant Registry - January to December 2021, the breast implant operations recorded were 11,735 in England, out of which 2,375 were reconstruction, 3080 were replacement, and 25 were repositioning. Hence, the high number of implant procedures being performed worldwide is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Additionally, according to an article published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology in December 2021, there has been an increasing acceptance of cosmetic procedures in the middle eastern region, with a growing interest in skin and nasal procedures. The rising interest is expected to add to the growth of the cosmetic implant market over the forecast period.



The recent product launches by the key market players are also aiding the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, GC Aesthetics, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions, launched its next generation of breast implants, PERLE. Thus, the recent product launches add to the growth of the market segment.



Hence as per the aforementioned factors, the cosmetic implants market is likely to grow over the forecast period. However, the high cost of these medical implants restrains the market growth.



Cosmetic Implants Market Trends



Dental Implants is Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth Over the Forecast Period



A dental implant is expected to dominate the global cosmetic implants market through the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing applications of dental implants in various therapeutic areas, along with the increasing demand for prosthetics. The growing number of traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) is also considered some of the major factors favoring the need for dental implants. As per the Scientific World Journal published in March 2021, approximately 25% of all school children and adolescents between 7 and 19 years suffer from a type of TDI involving permanent teeth. 6.1% to 41.6% of individuals encounter TDIs during childhood or adolescence. Hence, facilitating extensive demand for dental implants.



Moreover, several companies are continuously working on the launch and development of dental implants, which is also one of the driving factors for market growth. For example, in June 2022, ZimVie Inc. launched Food and Drug Administration-cleared T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encoded Emergence Healing Abutment in the United States. The T3 PRO is built on the solutions of the T3 Tapered Implant.



Thus, because of the aforementioned factors, the dental implant segment is expected to grow tremendously.



North America Represents the Largest Market and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth.



North American region holds a significant market share due to factors such as the increasing number of plastic surgeries and increasing awareness programs by trained and skilled dermatology professionals, and maximum reimbursement coverage in the country. For instance, in April 2022, the Aesthetic Society released its annual Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics, which stated that surgical procedures increased by 54% and non-surgical procedures were up by 44% in the United States. The average plastic surgeon performed 320 surgical procedures, and the cost of a surgical procedure increased by 6% non-surgical procedures increased by 1% in 2021. Further, it stated that women accounted for approximately 94% of all procedures, with 365,000 breast augmentations performed in 2021. Hence, the large number of surgeries performed in the region is a major factor contributing to the growth of the cosmetic implants market over the forecast period.



Also, the key market players in the region are aiding the market growth. For instance, in January 2021, Mentor Worldwide LLC, a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, received FDA approval for the MENTOR MemoryGel BOOST Breast Implant for breast augmentation in women at least 22 years old and for women of all ages undergoing breast reconstruction. Owing to the product launches and approval in the region, the studied market is expected to grow significantly.



Therefore, due to the above-mentioned factors, the North American region is expected to hold a significant market share in the cosmetic implant market during the forecast period.



Cosmetic Implants Industry Overview



The cosmetic implants market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several companies operating globally as well as regionally. The competitive landscape includes an analysis of a few international as well as local companies which hold market shares and are well known, including 3M, Allergan, Cochlear Ltd, Dentsply Sirona, GC Aesthetics, Henry Schein, Inc, Implantech, Johnson & Johnson, Sientra, Inc., and Zimmer Holdings Inc, among others.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484123/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________