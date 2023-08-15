New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484119/?utm_source=GNW

The Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.37 billion in 2023 to USD 2.99 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market’s growth. Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the research activities of therapies and drugs for medical conditions other than COVID-19. It impacted the treatment procedures and supply chain of pharmaceuticals worldwide, which affected the herpes simplex virus treatment market. However, the association of herpes simplex virus with the SARS-CoV-2 virus was established in many studies by researchers during the later phases of the pandemic. For instance, according to a research study published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science in July 2021, herpes simplex virus type-1 and varicella-zoster viruses are strongly associated with COVID-19 infection, and the prevalence of the herpes simplex virus type-1 occurrence in the studied COVID-19 group was 2.81% compared to 0.77% in the hospital population. Thus, there was a rise in the demand for herpes simplex virus treatment during the pandemic. This demand impacted the market positively as it increased the demand for anti-viral drugs for treatment, and the market is anticipated to continue its growth trend over the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing burden of herpes simplex virus infections, including genital herpes, and increasing R&D activities are factors attributed to the market’s growth.



With the increasing burden of herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections, such as genital herpes, HSV type 1, and HSV type 2, the demand for HSV drugs and therapeutics is increasing rapidly. This is primarily expected to drive the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, as per data updated by WHO in March 2022, nearly 3.7 billion people under age 50 (67% of the total population) had HSV-1 infection, while approximately 491 million people aged 15-49 years (13%) had HSV-2 infection in 2021, globally.



As per a research study published in NCBI in June 2021, in Asia (including the WHO regions of Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific), about 1 in 10 persons were found to be infected with HSV type-2 infection annually, where HSV type-2 accounts for almost half of the genital ulcer disease (GUD) cases and three-quarters of genital herpes cases in Asia. Due to this, there is a need for vaccines for HSV type-2 and universal access to sexual and reproductive health services, which is expected to boost the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market during the forecast period.



Increasing R&D activities are also contributing to the market’s growth. There is high potential in the HSV treatment market owing to the huge burden of HSV infections on healthcare systems worldwide. This is leading to huge investments in the R&D of effective therapeutics for HSV infections and is expected to boost the market’s growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) provided funding of nearly EUR 2.34 million (USD 2.49) to Dr. Florian Full at the Institute of Clinical and Molecular Virology at Universitätsklinkum Erlangen at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität (FAU) for the development of a new drug against the herpes virus. The funding is for the next five years. The study’s outcome may impact the market positively and boost the growth.



Therefore, owing to the increasing burden of HSV infections among the target population and the increase in investments for new research, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. However, the social stigma associated with sexually transmitted diseases, coupled with rising product recalls, is one of the major factors impeding the market’s growth.



Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Trends



Acyclovir Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market



Acyclovir, marketed as Zovirax/Sitavig, is one of the most preferred anti-viral agents used for the treatment of herpes, which is primarily used against oral herpes and herpes simplex encephalitis (HSE). It is a purine nucleoside analog that enters viral DNA to restrict its replication process by converting it into acyclovir triphosphate.



According to the research study published in the Cureus journal in April 2022, acyclovir showed superior efficacy than vidarabine in reducing mortality in patients with HSV-1 encephalitis, and few patients among the studied population treated with acyclovir survived without any comorbidities. Thus, such benefits of acyclovir will lead to increased adoption of acyclovir medications to achieve desired results, leading to higher adoption.



The ongoing R&D in the area and the launch of new drugs in the segment by market players are further expected to augment the growth of the acyclovir segment over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Camber Pharmaceuticals launched Acyclovir Oral Suspension and extended its current portfolio. Acyclovir Oral Suspension is a synthetic nucleoside analog active against herpes viruses. Acyclovir Oral Suspension from Camber is available in 200 mg/5 mL strength in 473 mL bottles. Such developments are expected to fuel the segment’s growth over the forecast period. Thus, due to such factors, the acyclovir drug segment is expected to grow in the herpes simplex virus treatment market during the forecast period.



North America Holds a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a significant share of the HSV treatment market owing to the growing prevalence of infections of the herpes simplex virus across the region.



According to the study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases Journal in April 2021, the epidemic has evolved significantly over the course of a century, having the biggest impact on individuals aged 15-34 years in the United States. In addition, the high incidence of HSV is expected to continue for the following three decades, with more than 600,000 new infections occurring every year.



In addition, as per the data updated by the Government of Canada in December 2021, the prevalence of genital HSV-1 infections has significantly increased, especially in females in Canada, even though historically, HSV-2 has been the most common cause of genital herpes. Thus, with the rising incidence of HSV infections among the target population across North America, the demand for HSV treatment is increasing.



The R&D and clinical trials for product innovation are rising and driving the market’s growth. For instance, in March 2021, Precision Vaccinations and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) launched a limited Phase 1 clinical trial for a herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) candidate known as the HSV vaccine (GSK4108771A). Thus, such advancements may boost the region’s market growth during the forecast period. Hence, the rising burden of HSV infections and rising clinical trials by market players are expected to boost the HSV treatment market in North America over the forecast period.



Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Industry Overview



The key players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Some companies currently dominating the market are Zydus Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, and GSK PLC.



