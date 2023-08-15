Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Silver Spring, Maryland, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Impact Marketing + Communications is on its annual Inc. 5000 list— the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The ranking represents a data-driven compilation of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Of the 5,000, and headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., Impact Marketing + Communications is No. 2,366, making it the 45th fastest growing company in Maryland and the 201st fastest growing company in advertising and marketing.

“We are honored to be listed among some of the most recognized and respected names in the industry,” said Sarah Cook-Raymond, President and CEO, Impact Marketing + Communications. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without our incredible team and without our partners, clients, and collaborators. This win is also their win—and is a testament of what we are growing together.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. Overall, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000. A spotlight article on Impact Marketing + Communications will be featured in the November issue of Inc. magazine.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Impact Marketing + Communications

With headquarters in Silver Spring, Md., Impact Marketing + Communications is an award-winning woman-owned integrated marketing and communications firm with a growing national and international presence. A certified small business, their full-service offerings include branding; writing and editing; graphic and web design; advertising and awareness campaigns; photography and videography; social media; behavior change strategy, based on formative research and content analysis; and training and facilitation, including webinars, e-learning platforms, and curricula development. Impact Marketing + Communications provides a personalized and research-based approach to increase brand awareness, elevate missions, and drive ROI. Follow Impact Marketing + Communications on LinkedIn.

