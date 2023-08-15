New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Soap Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484112/?utm_source=GNW

The Organic Soap Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.72 billion in 2023 to USD 1.10 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Consumers’ rising concerns about the skin health issues caused by chemically composed skincare products are one of the primary reasons driving the market. The growing awareness of achieving a sustainable environment by reducing the impact of chemicals and government initiatives to support organic products are fueling market growth. Furthermore, the existence of modern-age technology, which has resulted in the introduction of innovative solutions, particularly in the skincare segment, is encouraging a significant number of individuals throughout the world to use chemical-free soaps. According to the Office for National Statistics (UK), in 2021, the sales volume of soap and organic surface-active products in bars stood at 54 million kilograms in the United Kingdom.



The demand for natural and organic soaps has been fueled by the prevalence of adverse effects from chemicals in soap, which can cause conditions including skin irritation, allergies, and dull skin. Long-term usage of synthetic soaps may result in toxicity, hormone imbalance, and other health problems. On the other hand, organic soaps made of plant extracts and natural oils do not adversely affect the skin. Organic soap’s advantages over synthetic ones drive the organic soap market globally.



Organic Soap Market Trends



Increased Use of Natural Ingredients in Organic Soap



There is an increasing demand for natural and organic products due to consumer awareness about the harmful effects of specific compounds in regular soap, such as parabens and aluminum. For example, consumers are purchasing organic soaps because these products contain natural ingredients that can promote skin health. Also, these organic soaps are used as cleansers and can help to aid skin conditions like eczema, acne, and even sunburn. Consumers’ preferences are based on these organic products’ efficacy, longer-lasting protection, and clinical properties. Due to the medicinal qualities of natural ingredients, consumers’ demand for natural ingredients in personal care products like organic soaps is rising. Owing to the above factors, various players have been taking advantage of the new opportunities in the market and launching new innovative products to meet the demands of the consumers. For instance, in September 2022, Moam Organics, a British skin and homecare brand, released an organic body wash called Santorini that is delicately perfumed with a blend of aromatherapy oils that includes geranium, bergamot, and frankincense. Moam is committed to sustainability, and its products are refillable, reusable, and recyclable.



Europe Holds a Significant Portion of Organic Soap Market



The European region is the largest market for the organic soap segment. The key driver in the market is the desire for a presentable personal image among European consumers, which has also led to their awareness of personal hygiene habits. Consumers’ growing concern about their health and hygiene has enhanced the region’s demand for natural or organic soap, a presentable personal image among European consumers, which has also led to their awareness of personal hygiene habits. Consumers’ growing concern about their health and hygiene has enhanced the region’s demand for natural or organic soap. Such factors have increased the demand for natural and organic product innovation in order to meet the dynamically changing consumer requirements. The demand for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the market, leading to most companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients. For instance, in 2020–21, Stephenson, a company that provides synthetic bases and natural ingredients for soap, launched its COSMOS Range. COSMOS-certified products that comply with the updated standards include four products, including Stephenson’s COSMOS-certified body wash base, which contains a natural liquid soap base made from organic oils. Furthermore, the increasing trend of organic concept stores for organic soap products among consumers is also anticipated to enhance the growth of natural and organic beauty and personal care products in the region. Thus, the demand for organic products is rising in the region, which also promotes the growth of the organic soap market.



Organic Soap Industry Overview



The market studied is highly competitive. This is due to the presence of various domestic and international players in the market studied. The major players in the industry are Procter & Gamble Company, Khaadi Corporation Pvt. Limited, Neal’s Yard Remedies, Davines S.p.A., and Beach Organics. Some of the major players use mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy. The strategy to be followed by these top players in mergers and acquisitions is to sustain and secure a leading position in the industry. Such strategies have enabled the companies to maintain dominance over other players operating in the market.



