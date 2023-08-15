New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feather Meal Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484110/?utm_source=GNW

The Feather Meal Market size is estimated at USD 542.83 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 820 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

Due to the momentum the costs of feed ingredients have gained in recent years, the global market for feather meal is likely to experience significant growth. Smallholder dairy or livestock grazing is common in developing areas like Asia and Africa. However, these farmers often can’t meet their production goals because they can’t feed their animals well enough. The high cost of livestock feed is preventing them from providing a good dinner.

Hence, the potential of using by-products such as feather meal in compound feed can drastically reduce feed costs, making enough feedstocks available globally.

The growth of feather meal in the agro-based industry around the world is one of the major factors driving the development of the feather meal market. The market is also affected by the rise in demand for feather meal as a protein feed for ruminants and the rise in the amount of land that is used for organic farming.Also, the increase in pollution, the rise in the use of different kinds of biological products, the rise in environmental concerns, and the trend towards organic food products will all be good for the feather meal market in the coming year.

On the other hand, the lack of clinical evidence about whether or not poultry farm animals can digest feather meal is likely to slow market growth. Also, the high cost of animal feed is expected to be a problem for the feather meal market over the next few years.



Feather Meal Market Trends



Increasing demand for organic farming accelerating feather meal market



In the last 10 years, people have become more aware of the benefits of organic foods, which has made organic farming more popular.So, organic agriculture, in which by-product organic fertilizers are gaining a lot of popularity over plant-based strains because they are better at absorbing and holding water, which improves the fertility of the soil,In the same way, feather meal may be used in the organic fertilizer industry. This helps the soil keep the nutrients it needs for an hour.This opens up a huge market for feather meals, which will soon be used as organic fertilizer for organic farming because of the demand for feather meals in the future.For instance, in 2022, according to Epic Gardening, feather meal will be a fantastic organic fertilizer high in nitrogen that can take the place of many synthetic liquid fertilizers on an organic farm.



Feather meal (FM) fertilizers are replacing synthetic liquid fertilizers used in organic horticultural applications. This fertilizer supplies the plant with sufficient nitrogen and improves its growth. Growers prefer quality feather meal products for growing organic vegetables, such as corn, that need a high nitrogen supply. Further, increased farmers’ awareness of the nutritional benefits of plant and animal fertilizer and promoting the growth of earthworms and their role in other plant microbial activities encourages the adoption of organic fertilizers. Meanwhile, the demand for organic farmland is increasing, and there is demand for organic fertilizer and feather meal, which will drive the market during the coming year.



Asia-Pacific to Drive the Feather Meal Market



Asia-Pacific is emerging as a hot spot in the food processing scenario. The huge production of agricultural produce along with the diverse animal resources has made the country one of the top food-producing countries in the world. In this regard the poultry and meat processing industry is booming, especially poultry production and processing, as the growth rate of it is very high.



Asia holds the highest poultry population, accounting for 2.37 billion heads in 2021. To guarantee the safety of chicken meat for consumers, an organized processing industry is gradually emerging. Nowadays modern broiler processing plants have the potential to process 200,000 to 1,000,000 birds per day, therefore tonnage of waste material is also produced. Currently, feather meal is an underutilized protein source in the region. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of feather meal across the region will play a part in solving the world’s protein needs by producing more animal protein, thereby recreating a price structure.



Feather Meal Industry Overview



The global feather meal market is a very niche market, with various small and medium-sized companies coining a very minimal share in the world, like K-Pro U.S., JG Pears, FASA Group, Kleingarn Agrarprodukte, and Darling Ingredients. This has resulted in very stiff competition. The development of regional markets and local players in different parts of the world is the primary factor contributing to the fragmented nature of the market.



