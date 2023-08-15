New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Caries Treatment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484099/?utm_source=GNW

The Dental Caries Treatment Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.89 billion in 2023 to USD 8.10 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global dental caries market. For instance, an article published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in March 2022 reported that COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2, is mostly spread through close contact with respiratory droplets and aerosols, which was associated with the nosocomial spread of infection as a result dental visits were reduced during the pandemic, and this impacted the growth of the dental caries market. However, in the current scenario, it is anticipated that a decrease in COVID-19 cases has led to a decrease in the risk of infection. This leads to regular dental visits; thus, the studied market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The factors driving the growth of the studied market are the increasing prevalence of dental caries among the geriatric population and innovations and developments in dental caries treatment. For instance, an article published in the Journal of Personalised Medicine reported that dental caries is the most frequent dental pathology encountered among the elderly; they are very prevalent because of salivary changes related to aging. Also, in 2022 United Nations Projection reported that 2022 there were 771 million people aged 65 years or over globally. The older population is projected to reach 994 million by 2030 and 1.6 billion by 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population is more prevalent in dental caries, increasing the demand for dental caries treatment products, thereby driving the growth of the studied market.



Also, the high incidence of dental caries is increasing the demand for dental caries treatment products. For instance, in 2021, according to the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare (India), dental caries affects over 60% of, and periodontal disease over 85% of the Indian population; the country is considered the world capital for oral cancer. Thus, there is an increase in demand for dental caries treatment in the region, thereby driving the growth of this market.



Furthermore, technological developments and new product launches are fueling the studied market’s growth. For instance, in February 2022, UltradentProducts, Inc. launched its new endodontic MTApex bioceramic root canal sealer. MTApex provides a bioceramic sealer that can be used with any endodontic obturation method. Each kit of MTApex bioceramic root canal sealer contains enough powder and gel to seal approximately 20 canals. Similarly, in April 2022, Sonendo, Inc. launched its CleanFlowprocedure instrument, designed to work with Sonendo’s GentleWaveSystem to provide a less invasive and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy. Thus, such product launches lead to better product development and thus contribute to the growth of this market.



Thus, the increasing geriatric population, coupled with advancements in the field of dental caries, is expected to promote the revenue growth of the dental caries treatment market. However, high failure rates of endodontic treatments may restrain the market growth over the forecast period.



Dental Caries Treatment Market Trends



The Dental Restoration Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period.



Dental restorations are procedures that replace or repair teeth to restore their appearance, function, and form. The restorative treatment is classified as direct or indirect, depending on the type of damage. Indirect restorations involve fabricating a rigid substance outside the mouth and placing it in or on a prepared tooth, whereas direct restorations involve placing a material directly into a prepared tooth cavity.



The increasing prevalence of dental caries across the globe is increasing the demand for dental restorative products, thereby driving the growth of this segment; for instance, in November 2022, which reported that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people, with 3 out of 4 people affected living in middle-income countries. The source also reported that globally, an estimated 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth, and 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Thus such a high incidence of dental caries is increasing the demand for dental restoration products.



Also, recent mergers and acquisitions are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, in January 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Datum Dental, a global provider of the innovative OSSIX regenerative solutions portfolio. Datum Dental’s innovations for regenerative procedures and the OSSIX portfolio will support the vision to become one of the global providers of restoration products. Thus, such acquisitions will drive the growth of this segment.



Furthermore, technological developments are contributing to this segment’s growth. For instance, in December 2022, Stratasys launched an automated 3D printing color workflow using 3Shape’s Dental System software and the Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer. Dental labs can use an intraoral scanner and 3Shape software to capture color and geometric information about a patient’s mouth. With a Stratasys printer, users can then import this data and print personalized, full-color dental models, thus maintaining dental restoration and driving the growth of this segment.



Thus, the factors mentioned above are likely to impact the growth of dental restorative procedures over the coming years, affecting the segment growth over the analysis period.



North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period.



North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing dental caries, increasing awareness among the people in the region to cure dental caries and technological developments due to the presence of key market players.



The high number of dental caries reported in the region is increasing the demand for dental caries treatment products, thereby driving the growth of the studied market in the region. For instance, an article published in the Journal of American Dental Association in April 2022, reported that untreated caries was found to be prevalent in 21.3 % of the US population. The article also reported that the prevalence of coronal and root caries was 17.9% and 10.1 %, respectively during the last four years. Caries were most common in those aged 30 to 39 years (25.2%) and 40 to 49 years (22.3%), men (23.5%), and those of other races (36.5% ). This untreated dental caries can lead to tooth extraction and generate the need for dental caries treatment products in the region.??



Similarly, another article published by NCBI in April 2021, reported that the prevalence of edentulism was 26.3% which pertained to 1,993,463 people aged 60 years and over in Mexico. Such a high prevalence of dental issues among Mexican adults is expected to drive the growth of the market owing to the demand for advanced dental care.



Additionally, the market growth is also boosted by the launch of products in the region. For instance, in August 2022, Nobel Biocare partnered with Envista to supply dental implants to Canada’s largest deal support organization, dental corp Canada. Thus, such partnerships are leading to development of better products and driving the growth of the market in the region.



Thus, due to the increasing dental problems and technological development, the studied market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



Dental Caries Treatment Industry Overview



The dental caries treatment market is highly competitive and consists of several major players operating globally and regionally. Key strategies adopted by industry players include strategic collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and innovative product launches to expand their product portfolio. Some of the companies currently dominating the market are Dentsply Sirona Inc., ZimVie Inc., Institut Straumann AG, 3M Company, Coltene Group, Shofu Dental Corporation, Alpha Dent Implants Ltd, DiaDent Group International, Essential Dental Systems Inc., J. Morita Corporation, Precise Implant Systems E.S Ltd. and Ivoclar Vivadent Inc.



