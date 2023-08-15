ListEdTech Report: Cayuse Continues Industry Leadership in Grant Management Systems

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ListEdTech has released its fourth annual Higher Education Grant Systems Report, providing an updated overview of the state of grant management systems used by higher education institutions for 2023. Built using data compiled from over 1,000 North American higher education institutions, the report aims to present a fact-driven overview of grant management system use, trends, and market developments since the previous report’s release.

Figure 1 shows the eRA software market leaders by the percentage of clients based on unique higher education institutions (left graph) and as a percentage of the total student enrollment within each client institution (right graph). Similar to the 2022 report, Cayuse remains the market leader in both cases.

In the context of the past decade’s market trends, Cayuse again remains the overall market leader, as shown in Figure 2. Unlike the 2022 report, the 2023 report does not include homegrown systems and focuses solely on vendor solutions. However, the authors estimate that homegrown systems currently represent about 25% of the market.

