Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The OTA Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.70 billion in 2023 to USD 4.30 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Increased usage of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and smart devices is predicted to drive considerable market revenue growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing smart city projects and efforts are likely to contribute to market revenue development.



Key Highlights

OTA testing is crucial for determining the multipath effect on Radio Frequency (RF) performance because of the rising popularity of MIMO radios. Since the antennas are fundamental to the integrated idea, RF performance testing must be done with the antennas in mind. This necessitates OTA measurement and RF propagation model simulation. Most industry participants are concentrating on optimizing their designs to comprehend and evaluate crucial properties like antenna diagrams, directivity, and gain. As a result, they are progressively adopting OTA techniques to determine the radio frequency generated by an antenna in the air.

The increasing number of autonomous vehicles is also likely to fuel a rapid increase in OTA testing usage since most Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) focus on integrating OTA capabilities into autonomous vehicles. This is predicted to contribute considerably to market revenue growth. However, complications associated with antenna arrays and deployment, as well as the high cost of testing equipment, are projected to limit the growth of the over-the-air testing market to some extent during the forecast period.

Over-the-air testing is typically used to measure device MIMO radio frequency and antenna RF performance. The over-the-air (OTA) test is critical for evaluating and certifying wireless devices’ dependability and RF performance characteristics, both mobile and fixed location. The paradigm shift from 4G to 5G New Radio (NR) testing has significantly increased the demand for OTA testing for developing, validating, and commercializing 5G NR devices. OTA testing has become the norm for 5G base station and User Equipment (UE) testing, particularly in mmWave.

Improved antenna techniques, designed to efficiently transmit or receive radio frequency waves, enable high-speed communications for 5G systems at mmWave frequencies. This, however, adds complexity to testing. Antennas built into devices are integrated with TRx circuitry and are small, making probing between antenna circuits and TRx problematic. Chipset complexity has increased the demand for improved antenna systems and frontends for OTA measurement and product development processes.

The automotive industry was one of the worst-hit sectors due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high expenditure required kept buyers away from discretionary spending in times of global economic uncertainty. Though automotive sales witnessed declines in manufacturing sales in the first half of the pandemic, the second half of the pandemic saw notable growth, affecting the studied market in a negative way.



OTA Testing Market Trends



Telecommunication and Consumer Devices Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth



Some of the IoT devices suffer from very poor radiated antenna performance and cause a bad user experience. Unlike traditional devices, IoT devices come in numerous sizes, shapes, and materials and work in different environments. This presents challenges for OTA testing of IoT devices. Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association (CTIA) have set up an IoT working group and has released OTA test methods for LTE-M devices.?

Given the rapid development of the IoT industry, the importance of OTA measurements, and the existing standardization status, the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) is developing specifications for the OTA testing of IoT devices. These specifications include test set-up, test method, test procedures, and performance requirements.? A smart gadget is capable of receiving firmware upgrades via the cloud. This firmware includes updates for the processor, its underlying hardware peripherals, and the application that runs on top of them. Such developments are expected to drive the market.

The testing of 5G components and wireless devices with OTA methods instead of the traditional cabled methods currently in use is essential primarily to validate 5G technology and devices’ performance. Though the challenges of testing the 5G technology are complex today, engineers worldwide are already developing new types of test instruments and methods, like OTA, that are necessary to make 5G in use everywhere.?

In January 2022, Vodafone renewed its CETECOM certification for OTA testing. CETECOM can now conduct testing in accordance with the Vodafone Specification for Terminals on Over-the-Air RF Performance V5.1. OTA testing is used to validate the performance and dependability of wireless devices, antennas, and other components. Additionally, major wireless service providers, like Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint, among others, require their suppliers first to verify that the wireless devices can function seamlessly under numerous conditions.

According to Ericsson, 5G subscriptions are expected to skyrocket globally between 2019 and 2027, rising from over 12 million to over 4 billion. Subscriptions are predicted to be highest in North East Asia, Southeast Asia, India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Moreover, the number of smart cities worldwide has been increasing rapidly, which has been significantly increasing the number of smart and wireless-connected devices. This is anticipated to drive the demand for OTA testing services for all wireless devices to meet industry standards and facilitate the assessment of receiver and antenna performance.?



North America Expected to Witness Significant Growth



North America is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of smart cities, increased research activities to develop next-generation wireless technology, and rising adoption of 5G technology in the telecom sector, automotive industry, aerospace industry, and defense industry. Furthermore, rising demand for autonomous vehicles and increased production of self-driving cars are boosting market revenue growth.

Automakers can identify and correct flaws before they become serious problems by executing OTA tests on a regular basis. This helps to minimize production costs, accelerate time to market, and improve overall vehicle quality. The huge automotive production would drive the studied market in the region. For instance, according to OICA, the auto industry in the United States produced approximately 9.17 million motor vehicles last year.

According to the Ericsson Mobility report, in the North American region, 5G subscriptions are predicted to account for 55% of mobile subscriptions by 2024. According to GSMA’s 2020 report on the state of the global mobile economy, the North American region is expected to be a "leader"in 5G deployment in the coming years following deployments by the four major U.S. telecoms. The group estimates that, by 2025, 48% of connections on the continent will be on 5G networks, trailing only behind Asia at 50%.?

The companies are collaborating to provide better services to the customers. For example, Eurofins Electrical & Electronics North America, part of the Eurofins global network of laboratories, announced that it can now deliver FR1 5G sub-6 and FR2 5G mmWave over-the-air (OTA) pre-testing at its Santa Clara lab facility. For 5G FR2 (mmWave), Eurofins uses the ETS AMS-5705 Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) chamber, an ideal solution for the 5G mmWave OTA test.?

In October 2022, Applitools, the provider of the next-generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI, announced the formal launch of its Partner Program with leading GSIs, SIs, and VARs such as Accenture, Apexon, Cap Gemini, EPAM, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TTC, and others. Applitools’ mission is to construct the necessary infrastructure and understand what partners require most in order to collaborate on building a scalable business that also satisfies the needs of its combined consumers. This includes training and certification pathways, official routes to market that align with the way its partners go to market, and a Partner Resource Center.



OTA Testing Industry Overview



The OTA testing market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several players in the market operating in the domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated, with major players adopting strategies like product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and expand their geographic reach in order to stay competitive in the market. Some of the major players in the market are Intertek Group PLC, Bureau Veritas SA, Anritsu Corporation, and Keysight Technologies, among others.



In January 2023, NTT DATA, a global provider of digital business and IT services, and Aurora Labs, an automotive artificial intelligence (AI) firm, announced their global strategic cooperation in the Automobile Industry, beginning with collaborative projects in manufacturing and logistics. Businesses benefit from the intelligent integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and 5G for scalable and agile over-the-air (OTA) software upgrades with greater efficiency and end-to-end security, including the 5G transport layer.



In December 2022, Elektrobit and Airbiquity announced the availability of a pre-integrated over-the-air (OTA) solution that will enable the next generation of safe and secure OTA services for the mobility industry. The solution integrates Elektrobit’s in-car OTA update software products with Airbiquity’s multi-ECU OTA software management platform, allowing OEMs to source and create an end-to-end OTA system for their vehicle fleets more easily.



