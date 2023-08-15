New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offsite Medical Case Management Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484091/?utm_source=GNW

The Offsite Medical Case Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.97 billion in 2023 to USD 5.94 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic made it easier for people all over the world to invest in digital health technologies.The pandemic made it more important for digital health solutions to make the health care system more resilient.As a result of this, the utilization of digital health solutions and their related investment opportunities has increased worldwide. Therefore, the pandemic had a significant impact on the market studied. For instance, data from Plos Journal published in October 2022 stated that the pandemic contributed to the increasing demand for off-site healthcare case management services during the years 2020 and 2021. The major factor attributed to this increased demand was the social distancing that led to the high adoption of digital health services during the pandemic. Therefore, the pandemic had a positive impact on the market studied. Currently, the market has reached its pre-pandemic nature and is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years.



The offsite case management market is expected to grow at a fast rate due to the number of people with chronic diseases and the growing number of older people around the world.In addition, growing healthcare spending and the advent of advanced technologies in healthcare and remote healthcare management systems are fueling market growth.



In July 2021, Remote Medical International (RMI), a global leader in workplace health and safety services for Fortune 100 corporations and government prime contractors, announced the launch of two new services, RMI Access Telemedicine and Case Management, to address health and safety challenges found in demanding industrial environments. These new services give people in all 50 states immediate access to certified medical professionals who have received industrial injury management training at any time, anywhere. They are suitable for industries with remote work sites, such as construction, film and TV, manufacturing, oil and gas, renewable energy, and others.



Furthermore, high adaptation rates in well-developed regions, combined with widespread awareness of the importance of early drug intervention in medical management, are expected to drive the market even further. However, the high cost of management systems and the dearth of skilled professionals are believed to hamper market growth over the forecast period.



Offsite Medical Case Management Market Trends



Web-Based Medical Case Management Segment is Anticipated to Grow at Significant Rates



By pre-identifying clinical resources, the case management solution saves valuable time and ensures that employees receive the right treatment and guidance at every workplace. The platform keeps track of clinical visits, appointments, and ongoing care for hurt workers from the moment of the accident or illness until they become well enough to go back to work or until the workers’ compensation team takes over their case.



With the increasing adoption of online technology across the globe in recent years, companies are coming up with web-based solutions that can be accessed and managed on the web. For example, in October 2021, UnitedHealthcare, a company owned by UnitedHealth Group, announced the launch of NavigateNOW, a virtual-first health plan that provides care both online and in person.Through this new health plan, eligible UnitedHealthcare members will have access to a variety of care options, including wellness, regular, chronic condition management, urgent, and mental health services, wherever they are.With new products like these, the segment is likely to grow in the coming years.



Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases is augmenting segment growth. For instance, as per the data from the American Cancer Society published in January 2022, it is observed that the new number of cancer cases will reach around 1.9 million in the United States by the end of the year 2022. Furthermore, cancers of the gastrointestinal system are on the rise, which is having a significant positive impact on the market studied. For instance, the report mentioned above stated that in the year 2022, there will be around 3,970,405 new cancer cases in the gastrointestinal system. Hence, with the high number of cancers, demand for web-based case management services is likely to increase in the coming years.



North America is Projected to Grow at Notable Rates



North America is expected to witness significant growth in the medical case management market across the globe. Because the healthcare system is well-equipped and more people are using telemedicine, the studied market is expected to grow a lot over the next few years.



Several companies operating in offsite case management are coming up with innovations. For instance, with a new initiative for members and employers, concierge medical service One Medical plans to strengthen its position in the digital chronic care management industry by launching a new program called Impact by One Medical in the United States in October 2021. With the launch of such programs, the market studied is expected to grow over the forecast period.



Furthermore, there have been increasing initiatives in North American countries regarding the development of healthcare technologies, which is boosting the market’s growth. For instance, the Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) for Health is a program for scale-up and growth start-ups in the healthcare technology sector across Canada. The program helps innovative tech companies in Canada find investment and market growth opportunities in the United States.Such programs in the country make it easier for more people to use health IT tools, which helps the studied market grow.



Also, a number of Canadian companies are investing in health IT and using collaborative strategies to meet the growing demand for telehealth. For instance, in June 2022, the government of Québec announced a plan to spend USD 951 million over three years to upgrade the hospital system’s technological foundation. The goal is to make it easier for medical professionals to talk to each other by improving electronic health records, strengthening security measures, and making networks work better. Such investments in health IT are expected to play a crucial role in market growth.



Offsite Medical Case Management Industry Overview



The offsite medical case management market is moderately competitive and has a notable number of local and international players. The key players operating in the market include Genex Services, LLC; EK Health, Inc.; EagleOne Case Management; NaphCare, Inc.; and MMRO, Inc.



