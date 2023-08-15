Trading in Pandora A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.

Lilian Fossum Biner, Board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 365 shares at a total price of DKK 246,979.81 and now holds a total of 365 shares in the company.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will purchase only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 26.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) in 2022.

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Bilal Aziz

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 3137 9486

biazi@pandora.net



Adam Fuglsang

Director, Investor Relations

+45 6167 7425

adfug@pandora.net CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Johan Melchior

VP, External Relations

+45 4060 1415

jome@pandora.net

