Body Scrub Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Body Scrub Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.17 billion in 2023 to USD 2.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

A body scrub or body exfoliant, body gloss, or body polish is a skin-care product whose foremost function is to remove dead skin cells through exfoliation, cleanse the skin, and increase the body’s blood circulation.

The scrub market manufacturers do not always use natural ingredients, and their formulations might have chemical compounds in them. Sometimes, certain chemicals are too harsh for a particular skin type, and the consumer might face complications. Thus, this constraint will likely hamper the growth of chemical-based scrubs in the coming years.

To tackle the adverse scenarios, the manufacturers are focusing on developing remedies with more natural, herbal, and organic ingredients. Moreover, the grain size of powder scrubs is being kept in mind so that intense scrubbing may not lead to redness and rashes.

Additionally, with increasing awareness of personal hygiene among consumers, consumers prefer novel products that help maintain personal hygiene and clear skin. Products that claim to enhance skin profile are gaining importance in the market, resulting in numerous product launches. For instance, in June 2022, Plum BodyLovin’s company operating in the market launched its new collection of body care products, including body scrubs. Plum BodyLovin’ Minions Goin’ Bananas Body Scrub is claimed to be manufactured from walnut powder, oat oil, and biodegradable cellulose beads that help maintain smooth and healthy skin.



Body Scrub Market Trends



Paraben Free Skin Care Products are Gaining Momentum



The growing consumer desire to improve body appearance has changed the mindset of people. With the popularization of organic products, products with synthetic compounds like propylparaben and butylparaben are no longer considered safe for use. Though many skin-care markets still derive a significant share of sales from products with parabens and many other undesirable ingredients, the shift to paraben-free is highly noticeable, with increasing consumer preference for paraben-free and sulfate-free products.

Moreover, these scrubs are often used for their additional advantages, such as imparting smoother texture and claiming to enhance moisture absorption by the skin, among other benefits. Manufacturers in the market are offering a variety of scrubs, such as lavender body scrubs, charcoal scrubs, coffee scrubs, and other natural-based scrubs, to attract consumers. Hence, products with paraben-free claims are gaining favor among consumers in the market.



Asia Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share



Consumers in the Asia Pacific market demonstrate a heavy inclination towards using skin care products, including the frequent use of scrubs, because of highly sensitive skin. The rising internet penetration in India and China, which accommodate a vast population, is the prime reason for the increasing e-commerce in the region. Coffee-based body scrubs are gaining importance in the market for their exfoliating and skin-nourishing functionality. Thus, coffee scrubs have been gaining popularity in the region in recent years due to their functionality. For instance, Mandy T, an Asian brand, uses caffeine from Arabic coffee granules to reinvigorate the skin.

Moreover, brands operating in the region focus on expanding their portfolio to attract consumers with the benefits of using caffeinated products. For instance, in November 2022, mCaffeine brand operating in India launched its new coffee-based body scrub. Coffee body scrub with almonds and berries claims functions such as mild exfoliation, removal of dry tan and dead skin, and moisturization.



Body Scrub Industry Overview



Scrubbing the body not only makes the skin look fresh, rejuvenated, and revitalized but also makes it appear vibrant and youthful, moisturizing the skin simultaneously. Owing to the dual-purpose fulfillment, manufacturers in the global market have introduced body scrubs in different dimensions ranging from scrubs for varied skin types to scrubs from different origins. Market leaders like The Body Shop, Lancome Paris, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, and Estée Lauder have been striving to establish and consolidate their positions in the scrub market.



