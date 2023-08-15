Pathway Health Launches Mandatory Annual Training Solution

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading health care consulting services, interim and permanent talent, technology implementation, and training company, is pleased to announce the launch of its self-paced Mandatory Annual Training Solution (PathwayMandatory.com). This solution provides health care leaders and their staff with self-paced mandatory annual training courses to meet specific state and federal requirements.

“We are delighted to introduce this cost-effective solution to assist our clients in fulfilling their mandatory annual training requirements,” said Peter B. Schuna, Pathway Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “This supports our vision of providing health care leaders with practical solutions by leveraging technology that supports their ongoing operational success.”

As part of the Pathway Learning Network , this cost-effective, self-paced online solution provides immediate access to mandatory annual training courses on an à la carte basis, along with complimentary products, tools, and policies related to specific training modules. Additionally, it offers discounted rates for other Pathway Health resources, tools, and training, all supported by best-in-class customer service.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is a professional management, consulting, interim management, executive search and education services organization, serving clients across the post-acute care continuum. Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit www.pathwayhealth.com.