Aloe Vera-Based Drinks Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Aloe Vera-Based Drinks Market size is expected to grow from USD 139.91 million in 2023 to USD 234.70 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.90% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

The demand for aloe vera-based drinks is rising among consumers due to rising consciousness towards vitamin-deficiency conditions promoting the growth of such drinks. The plant extracts contain over 200 biologically-active components, including essential vitamins and minerals, natural sugars and agents, amino acids, and enzymes that stimulate the immune system and promote healing. Aloe Vera-based drinks are recommended for diabetics, heart patients, and allergies as well, which is further supplementing the market growth at the global level.

Also, the rising application of aloe vera for multiple purposes such as health care, cosmetics, food, and other applications supports these markets, further complementing the growth of aloe vera-based drinks in forecast years. However, bloating and digestive issues caused by such drinks are expected to act as market restraining factors.



Aloe Vera-Based Drinks Market Trends



Aloe Vera based Juices to Witness Higher Growth



Aloe vera-based drinks contain amino acids which offer multiple benefits, such as it helps in retaining skin elasticity and helps to reduce dryness and wrinkles, and polysaccharides, which add extra hydrating power by helping moisture bind to skin cells for extra hydration.

Aloe vera-based juices contain ample quantities of vitamins A, C, and E, all potent antioxidants that protect skin from UV light damage. Moreover, auxins and gibberellins present in Aloe Vera help heal wounds and fight inflammation.

Aloe vera juice contains antioxidants that offer several health benefits, help treat skin conditions and improve skin appearance. Also, aloe vera juices improve blood sugar levels and blood fatty acids, and antibacterial properties may improve dental and oral health. Thus, all such factors are bound to support the market demand and growth for aloe vera-based drinks across the global level.



Asia Pacific Region Witnessing Augmented Demand for Aloe Vera-based Drinks



Consumers in the Asia-Pacific region are shifting their preferences and choices towards healthy lifestyle practices and increasingly taking care of their health by doing gym, exercises, and yoga. This trend towards staying healthy supports consuming organic and natural products, including aloe vera, and fuelling the demand for aloe vera-based drinks across the region.

Furthermore, the rising penetration of market players by offering innovative, organic, and natural products in the emerging markets of India and China is likely to boost the demand for aloe vera-based drinks. Also, the increasing per capita income levels coupled with a growing population will likely boost the demand for aloe vera-based drinks.

Although the demand for Aloe Vera drinks is fairly high globally, the Asia Pacific market is rapidly increasing owing to the demand for natural drinks over artificial ones. Aloe Vera drinks, compatible with the need, are becoming people’s choice. Therefore, all the above-mentioned factors are bound to support the market demand for aloe vera-based drinks in the region.



Aloe Vera-Based Drinks Industry Overview



The global aloe vera-based drinks market is highly competitive and dynamic, attributed to the presence of ACmany players in the market. Prominent market players are involved in product innovation as a key differentiating strategy to enhance sales and market share. Aloe Vera drinks with fresh aloe vera pulp and gel, no powder, no preservatives, no transgene, no artificial flavor, and no artificial pigment have been introduced in the market. Other innovations include organic, non-GMO, and vegan drinks that provide the manufacturers with a base idea to explore the related fortification techniques to improve the nutritional benefits of the drink, on the whole. Alterfood, OKF, Forever Living Products, Houssy Global, and Simplee Aloe are some of the market’s major players.



