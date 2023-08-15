New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cattle Feed Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484069/?utm_source=GNW

The Cattle Feed Market size is expected to grow from USD 84.50 billion in 2023 to USD 100.36 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

Globally, the beef cattle segment has witnessed growth during the forecast period due to factors such as a rise in the demand for high-quality beef meat and high consumption of beef meat in western countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Asia. China is the biggest consumer and producer of beef meat and growth in the beef cattle population.

In 2021, The United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) projected a 1.7% year-on-year increase in the demand for cattle products by 2050, with the demand for dairy products projected to increase by 55% and beef by 70%. The increasing demand for milk and dairy products in developing countries will boost the global market during the forecast period.

Europe and North America currently have a significant consumption share of dairy products and meat, while rapid growth has been projected in the Asian-Pacific and Latin American regions. Increased demand for dairy products and beef has led to increased industrialization of cattle rearing. This translates to an increase in herd sizes, increased use of compound feed, and better scientific management of cattle. This phenomenon has helped in the growth of the cattle feed market.



Cattle Feed Market Trends



Increasing Industrialization of Livestock Production in Developing Countries



The increasing population and the need to satisfy the nutritional and taste preferences of the population in developing countries have led to increased industrialization of livestock production. In developing countries, cattle rearing has traditionally been a backyard occupation. However, with increased demand and more awareness regarding the economies of scale of maintaining larger herds, cattle rearing in these countries has started to transform. For instance, according to FAO, the cattle population in India has increased to 193.2 million in 2021 from 191.9 million in 2018. Also, in 2021, India produced 108.3 million metric ton of milk, an increase of 20.6% from 2018.



According to FAO, in land-locked developing countries, cow milk production accounted for 41.9 million metric tons in 2021. Moreover, the cattle population increased to 264.4 million heads in 2021 from 246.3 million heads in 2018. Increased industrialization of cattle husbandry would lead to the adoption of advanced management practices, including the usage of compound feed in appropriate dosages. This is expected to boost the growth of the cattle feed market over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Global Market



In North America, the cattle population was 140.8 million heads in 2021. The increasing population creates an increasing demand for cattle feed. In North America, the United States is the largest producer of animal feed including cattle feed, and globally, the second largest producer of cattle feed after China due to the significant population and demand of its livestock industry, the United States is one of the largest cattle feed exporters. According to ITC, in 2021, the United States contributed 8.9% of the total feed export. The region is witnessing growth due to a free-trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico as these are the countries which accounted for more than 90% of the feed production in the North America.



The region has many of the global leading animal feed producers. The prominent feed manufacturers in the country include Cargill, Land O’Lakes, Alltech, ADM Alliance Nutrition, Perdue Farms, J.D. Heiskell & Co. Kent Nutrition Group, Hi-Pro Feeds, and Southern States Coop.



Therefore, owing to factors such as free-trade agreement, high cattle population and presence of leading feed manufacturers for exporting and domestic consumption has helped the North America region to be a largest region during the forecasted period.



Cattle Feed Industry Overview



The cattle feed market is highly fragmented, with numerous local and regional players vying for increasing market shares in a market that has a strong presence of multinational players. Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., Land O’ Lakes Inc., De Heus, and ForFarmers are some of the major players in the market. The fragmented supply of raw materials and the geographically dispersed consumer group in developing markets provide significant opportunities for local feed manufacturers to maintain a niche group of customers.



