Cannula Market to hit USD 335 million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cannula Market size is estimated to record USD 335 million by 2032. The surging government support for providing primary healthcare services will influence the industry expansion. Of late, there has been a significant rise in the number of government policies and initiatives for enhancing healthcare, medical devices, and patient safety.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4525

For instance, in September 2021, the HHS initiative was introduced to strengthen primary health care in the U.S. The increasing emphasis on improving healthcare access while promoting safe medical practices will also play a key role in the industry development.

Winged cannula to gain notable traction

The winged cannula market size is expected to record substantial expansion through 2032 driven by their increasing usage for rapid infusions for quickly delivering medications and fluids. Winged cannulas are commonly employed for drawing blood samples, particularly from smaller and more fragile veins. They are also used for swift venous access in time-sensitive operations in emergency medicine. Rising usage for short-term intravenous therapies, including the administration of fluids, medications, or blood products directly into the bloodstream.

Metal cannulas to record substantial development

The demand for metal cannula market is expected to attain substantial progress between 2023 and 2032 on account of their rising adoption in surgical procedures to provide access to blood vessels, organs, and body cavities. Metal cannulas are increasingly incorporated into medical instruments and devices, including endoscopes and laparoscopic instruments to enable the introduction of instruments, such as surgical tools or cameras into the body. Increasing preference over plastic counterparts to offer rigid and sturdier construction benefits will drive the product adoption.

Rising penetration in specialty centers

Cannula market size from the specialty centers end-use segment is expected to depict lucrative gains through 2032. The progression can be ascribed to the numerous advantages offered by specialty centers in providing emergency services, primary care, and several medical services to cater to the diverse patient needs. Specialty centers are staffed with healthcare professionals with advanced knowledge, training, and experience in specific fields. Robust presence of state-of-the-art technology and specialized equipment along with the rising admissions for plastic surgery techniques, such as liposuction or fat transfer.

Asia Pacific to present potential gains opportunities

Asia Pacific held significant share of the cannula market in 2022 and is poised to grow at robust growth rate through 2032 attributed to the booming medical tourism sector and increasing surgical advances. The rapid investments in healthcare infrastructure, mainly in China and India, have resulted in the higher establishment of several healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, driving the demand for medical supplies, including cannulas in the region. The fast-growing older population along with the improved access to medical services.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4525

Cannula Market Participants

Some of the leading cannula manufacturers and suppliers include Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton Dickinson (BD), Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, LivaNova, Medin Medical Innovations, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., Flexicare Medical, Salter Labs, and Vapotherm among others.

Cannula Market News

In May 2020, Medtronic plc launched its Kyphon Assist Directional Cannula across the U.S. launch to cater to uses with its balloon kyphoplasty products for treating vertebral compression fractures caused due to cancer, osteoporosis, or benign lesions.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3 Cannula Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

3.2.1.3 Growing government initiatives to offer primary healthcare services

3.2.1.4 Increasing awareness regarding various chronic ailments

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Lack of adequate regulatory framework

3.2.2.2 Infections and injuries associated with cannulas

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By type

3.3.3 By size

3.3.4 By material

3.3.5 By end-use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.