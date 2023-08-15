New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Cleaning Services Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484056/?utm_source=GNW

The Contract Cleaning Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 342.06 billion in 2023 to USD 482 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Organizations are increasingly focusing on creating a healthier work environment for employees to enhance their productivity. The adoption of contract cleaning services helps organizations adopt a holistic approach in keeping their offices cleaner, healthier, and greener.



Key Highlights

Increasing awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability is one of the primary factors driving the demand for contract cleaning services. Many companies are increasingly outsourcing their cleaning services due to their various advantages, such as ease of management and cost-effectiveness.

From adopting fundamental cleaning tools to sophisticated tools and technologies, the market has evolved with technology, thus impacting the market’s growth and bringing a notable improvement in cleaning efficiency. Implementing tools like low-noise vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, and high-quality cleaning agents and supplies resulted in efficient and better-quality services.

Commercial and industrial establishments are the ones who typically use cleaning services, which include floor, upholstery, carpet, and window cleaning, to keep the space hygienic. For the purpose of obtaining cleaning services, business organizations, particularly large businesses, enter into contracts with the service providers. Service providers determine the cost based on the type of service users and the frequency of services required, which may be daily, once a week, once a month, semiannually, or annually.

The increasing awareness of green cleaning products is identified as one of the primary contract cleaning services market trends contributing to its growth. Chemicals such as carcinogens and allergens present in cleaning products are harmful to individuals and the environment. Repeated exposure to these chemicals is also linked to symptoms ranging from headaches, allergies, and rashes to decreased fertility or cancer. As per the American Association of Poison Control Centers, cleaning products are one of the major substance classes involved in reported toxic exposures. Thus, green cleaning processes are gaining popularity as they protect the environment and promote sustainability.

The COVID-19 outbreak heightened the worries about workplace sanitation and hygiene. The need for hygiene procedures to ensure the safety of both staff and customers rose with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the gradual reopening of the economy. In order to contain and stop future epidemics, business organizations are increasing the frequency of premise sanitization. In addition, numerous national governments have established SOPs and guidelines to be followed by businesses to reduce the risk of subsequent waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial and industrial businesses are required to follow the rules outlined to protect the safety of their personnel and avoid legal repercussions.



Contract Cleaning Services Market Trends



Commercial Cleaning is Expected to Hold a Significant Share



The commercial sector mainly consists of office buildings, which make major investments in maintaining their facilities’ cleanliness and sanitization. The segment holds a high share due to the rising number of commercial buildings after the recovery of the construction and real estate sector from a brief period of stagnation in the early half of this decade. In order to help their staff and management to concentrate on the main business operations, other commercial enterprises like healthcare/medical facilities, educational institutions, hotels and restaurants, and retail outlets typically prefer outsourcing the necessary cleaning operations. There was a growing need for sanitization and cleanliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may continue post the pandemic. Therefore, the business sector is expected to present many growth prospects for service providers even after the pandemic.

Commercial sectors, such as office buildings, require consistent cleaning to maintain quality and upkeep. The demand for cleaning services in this sector is increasing due to the growing need for a clean and safe environment for employees. For instance, office desks contain more than 400 times the amount of germs as a bathroom toilet. These germs contribute to US workers taking an average of seven sick days per year. This problem can be solved by implementing an office cleaning service program that can avoid germs from spreading.

As the number of offices, stores, and other commercial enterprises is increasing, the cost of in-house cleaning services is alss rising, thus burdening the operating overheads. For instance, according to the US Census Bureau, the total value of US commercial construction in November 2022 was USD 120.66 billion, with 116.51 in private construction and USD 4.16 billion in public construction. Thus, the demand for outsourcing essential cleaning is expected to rise due to the growing office and commercial spaces.

The commercial segment is likewise anticipated to increase strongly and consistently during the projected period. At such industrial production plants, contract service providers are hired to handle construction cleaning chores like oil spill cleanup and containment and waste and dust cleanup. Additionally, manufacturing facilities must regularly clean up after their restoration work. The market demand among residential end-users will also be driven by the rising level of disposable income and the growing propensity of the young population to outsource routine cleanup duties.

In the United States, the Northeast area had the most office space under construction nationwide in the second quarter of the last year. At the time, approximately 30 million square feet of offices were being built in the Northeast. According to Colliers International, a diversified professional services and investment management organization with headquarters in Canada, the Midwest had the least amount of new office space under construction.



North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share



North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the contract cleaning services market due to factors such as a rise in construction activities, changing consumer lifestyles, a growing number of working women, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services offered by vendors. The rgion has a significant number of service providers, particularly in the United States. The majority of business enterprises have contracts with service providers to ensure a hygienic and sanitary atmosphere for their workers.

For instance, Wegmans, a grocery store chain in the United States, contracted cleaning services from Cleaning Services Group Inc. for all its store locations in the country. The cleaning services help the company in keeping its construction sites clean as it constructs 4-5 new stores per year. It also helps the company maintain an environment free from dust and oil spills from construction equipment, thus improving the worksite’s safety.

In the United States, the market for commercial cleaning services remained sizable in the last year, and a sizable portion of the workforce continued to work in this sector. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were close to three million people employed in the US cleaning services sector in 2021.

The US Bureau of Labor predicted that there will be more than 236,500 new janitorial jobs throughout the country by the end of the current year. Given a large number of Americans working in the US cleaning services industry, the market is anticipated to expand quickly.

To keep consumers safe and reduce the likelihood of an infection or outbreak, strict COVID-19 laws in the United States and Canada were implemented, which require cleaning companies to be COVID-certified and continue offering sanitization and disinfection services. More and more cleaning businesses are providing specific COVID-19 cleaning and sanitization services to their clients. This factor may also contribute to the growth of the contract cleaning services market in North America.



Contract Cleaning Services Industry Overview



The contract cleaning services market is competitive and consists of several players, with many companies often vying for potential business or clients. Thus, companies in the market are continuously introducing new offerings, expanding their operations, or adopting strategic mergers and acquisitions as part of their competitive strategies. Some major market players are ABM Industries Incorporated, Jani-King International Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., and Sodexo Group.



March 2022 - Trivest Partners and Three20 Capital Group are joint venture partners in Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services. Office Pride, one of the commercial cleaning franchise systems in the United States with the quickest growth, announced its development goal to reach 300 units and USD 300 million in system sales. With more than 145 franchise locations, the Office Pride franchise network covers 25 states. Over the next five years, the network’s growth is anticipated to be driven by acquisitions and the addition of new units.



