3D Projector Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The 3D Projector Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2023 to USD 5.27 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Global demand for 3D projectors is predicted to expand due to an expansion in the usage of 3D technology in fields such as film, education, home theater, corporate presentations, and event management. A 3D projector maps three-dimensional data onto a two-dimensional surface to create the illusion of depth, making images/videos appear natural. The growing availability of modern 3D projector systems with higher image quality and connectivity features will likely drive market expansion during the forecast period.



Key Highlights

The rapid adoption of 3D projection systems in cinema halls and digitalization in the education sector are projected to drive the market in the future. As the popularity of 3-dimensional movies grows worldwide due to their realistic viewing experience, the demand for 3D projector equipment in the film industry is expected to climb at a good rate shortly. Furthermore, greater acknowledgment of the benefits of digital media in the education sector, such as higher engagement and better learning outcomes, is expected to support the development possibilities of the 3D projector market in the education sector over the forecast period.

The increasing use of 3d projectors in the corporate and healthcare sectors for holding presentations and transmitting information to patients is boosting market growth. Game makers leverage these projectors to give consumers an immersive gaming experience. For more intricate games, interactive projectors allow the gamer to modify the gaming scene and interact with the walls, floors, and tables. Furthermore, technological improvements such as product integration with cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving market expansion.

In addition, the rapidly increasing demand for handheld 3D projectors for home entertainment will likely drive the portable 3D projector market. Furthermore, the extremely competitive market of portable projectors encourages producers to dramatically lower the price of these products to grab a larger user base. As a result, the significantly increasing demand and cost reductions would provide profitable chances for the portable 3D projectors market to expand.

The high cost of 3D projectors in comparison to standard projectors is one of the major hurdles to the global 3D projector market’s growth. For small and medium-sized businesses with a limited budget for equipment, the cost of the equipment is a crucial consideration. Even for government-run schools, which rely mostly on government funding and approvals, a minor increase in cost makes a huge impact in terms of the widespread acceptance of these products. Popular projectors from BenQ, Epson, and Optoma (part of Coretronic Corp.), for example, have higher pricing (USD 1,000-10,000 for basic models and up to USD 50,000 for high-end models).

According to UNICEF, between March 11, 2020, and February 2, 2021, schools were entirely closed for an average of 95 instructional days worldwide, accounting for over half of the time scheduled for classroom teaching. Latin American and Caribbean countries were the most affected, with an average of 158 days of full-school cancellations, followed by South Asian countries with 146 days, negatively affecting the studied market during the pandemic.



3D Projector Market Trends



Home Theatre and Gaming is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share



Video games are immersive experiences with production levels that blur the boundaries between gaming experiences to maximize the user’s experience. Gaming consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One have evolved into a hub for leisure and social interaction, necessitating the use of large-screen projection to provide a more dynamic perspective of the user interface. Yet, technological advancements have not been confined to gaming consoles. Clear graphics, high-quality sound, quick refresh rates, and little lag are all crucial things to consider when looking at the specifications being met for gaming projectors, as the most recent games demand significant technological improvement.

According to the July 2021 report published by Comscore, Brazil was one of the largest markets for gaming after major countries such as India, the United States, and China. The report further stated that Brazil had 82.6 million players in the online gaming universe, of which the majority of 60.9 million were exclusively mobile gamers and 14.3 million played on the desktop. According to the report, Activision Blizzard, Google Play Games, Garena Online, Moonactive.com, and Roblox are Brazil’s top five mobile gaming applications. Such a huge number of gamers would create an opportunity for the studied market to grow.

To meet the various demands of customers, the firms are developing new products for home theater purposes. For example, Leica has teamed with JMGO, a Chinese business, to create the O1 Pro home theatre projector. The two firms’ collaboration was revealed in 2020, and JMGO O1 Pro was their first product together. JMGO was founded in 2011 and is recognized for producing projectors of many types, including theatre projectors, portable projectors, and laser projectors.

Customers have been seeking out personalized products for the past few years. A select few companies, including The Home Theater Company, charge more for customized items. According to the consumer’s preferences, the size of the room, and the style of the space, these firms provide tailored home theater packages. The possibilities for home theater will soon be expanded thanks to this new trend of customized systems. Due to the rising cost of movie tickets, consumers’ preferences have been changing between home entertainment and theater options. As a result of this trend, purchasers are now more likely to spend money on premium speaker systems to give their houses a cinematic feel.

According to Microsoft, Microsoft’s Gaming division brought in about USD 4.76 billion in the most recent fiscal quarter (2023 Q2), which ended in December 2022. According to Google, in a survey conducted in April 2022, South Korean players had the highest expectations for cross-device gaming experiences. Overall, 64% of South Korean respondents said it was preferable for the exact game to be accessible on all platforms (mobile, PC, and console) with seamless device integration. However, only 46% of Japanese respondents shared this opinion.



Asia-Pacific Account for Significant Market Share



The Asia-Pacific region provides an opportunity for the growth of the market with the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment segment. There has been noted a growing preference for 3D movies from the audience in many countries. For instance, various production houses started releasing 3D versions of films exclusively for China owing to the developing interest of the audience toward 3D movies.

The release of new 3D games would create an opportunity for the studied market to grow in the region. For instance, in January 2023, Vijayi Dash, the newest 3D obstacle course game, was planning to make its exclusive debut on Zionverse, one of India’s top gaming ecosystems under Totality Corp. The Lakshmi NFT drop was the most auspicious of its several endeavors and products because of its deity.

In December 2022, RealD Inc., a player in global visual technology, announced a deal to install RealD 3D technology on at least 100 movie screens in PVR Cinemas theaters across India over the course of the next three years. PVR will receive RealD’s enhanced "Ultimate 3D"3D system. The majority of the 100 systems will be set up in PVR’s P[XL] Premium Big Format auditoriums. RealD 3D technology installations have already started at PVR locations.

Huawei’s devices were renowned for their innovation. The business has previously unveiled a wide range of features that have drawn interest from users and tech enthusiasts all over the world. A recent patent from Huawei for low-cost stereoscopic projection technology may present exciting new options for both manufacturers and consumers.

Since the initial implementation of the regional lockdown, one of the most recent trends in the media sector has been more prevalent. Users needed access to a variety of high-quality videos throughout that time. However, overall digital video consumption has increased despite the decline in pay-per-view TV subscriptions brought on by this demand in the APAC. For instance, according to Mudra Institute of Communications, Indian Over-the-Top (OTT) Platforms Report 2021, while traditional media verticals recorded negative growth in 2020, digital subscriptions grew by 49%, and online gaming grew by 18%. Viewers between the ages of 15 and 34 were the most avid consumers of content across OTT platforms. Around 29 million customers purchased 53 million OTT video subscriptions last year.



3D Projector Industry Overview



The 3D projector market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market operating in domestic as well as international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated, with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Key market players include Sony Corporation, Optoma Corporation, and Seiko Epson Corporation.



In August 2022, Optoma released the ZH507, a DLP/laser projector. The Optoma ZH507 is a business-oriented monitor with multiple connectors, a high contrast ratio, and compatibility with 3D content. The Optoma ZH507 has a throw ratio of 1.4:1-2.24:1 with a projected distance of 1-10 meters. The projector also includes a manual zoom that can be adjusted up to 1.6x, according to Optoma.



In May 2022, Epson announced the world’s smallest and lightest 20,000-lumen and 10,000-lumen laser projectors and its latest 3-chip, 3LCD laser projection solutions. Epson will immerse showgoers in stunning projection technology and provide a complete view of its impressive installation and setup tools across a range of markets, including large venue, education, corporate, and digital signage, from extensive, super-wide options for remote and in-person participation in today’s hybrid environments to experiential and large-venue projection worth remembering.



