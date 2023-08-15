New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ear Infection Treatment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484045/?utm_source=GNW

The Ear Infection Treatment Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.73 billion in 2023 to USD 14.47 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 outbreak impacted every aspect of the healthcare industry, including the market for ear infection drugs and surgeries, as there were significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities worldwide. For instance, as per the article published in February 2021 by PubMed, during the pandemic, the prescription rate for antibiotics for respiratory and ear infections decreased from 21% to 13%. Due to the lockdown, patients were unable to visit the clinics to conduct their routine check-ups. This scenario has impacted the ear infection market significantly. However, the market is likely to witness growth in the coming years owing to the rise in product launches for ear infection treatment, the rise in ear-related complications, and the increase in research and development in the field of ear-related infections.



A significant factor contributing to the market’s growth is the rising incidence of ear infections worldwide. Ear infections can result in hearing loss because of swelling and fluid accumulation behind the eardrum. An ear infection occurs when a bacterial or viral infection affects the inner, middle, or outer ear. Ear infections can be painful because of inflammation and fluid buildup in the ear. Acute ear infections can cause mild pain and discomfort in the ear. By 2050, there will be at least 700 million people who need hearing rehabilitation, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who projects that nearly 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss.



Moreover, as per an article published in June 2022 in Clinmed, the pooled estimated prevalence of ear diseases in children in India is 11.66%, leading to a high disease burden and related social and economic costs. Since there are more ear infections, more people are using treatments for ear infections, which will help the market grow over the next few years.



Furthermore, the rising expenditure on healthcare and the increase in research and development in the field of ear infections are crucial elements driving the market’s growth. For instance, as per the article published by the University of Western Australia in August 2022, its researchers are developing a silk-based solution that attempts to stop the unchecked growth of biofilms that encase bacteria in infected ears and hamper therapy. Additionally, as per the August 2022 update from New University at Buffalo, the research led by the university showed how earbuds may soon be able to detect common ear infections and other ailments. The system works by connecting Bluetooth earbuds to a smartphone with a deep learning platform.



Hence, due to the rise in ear infections, the rise in research and development, and government funding for ear infection studies, the market is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. But the growth of the market has been slowed down by the high costs of surgery for serious cases.



Ear Infection Treatment Market Trends



The Middle Ear Infection Segment is Expected to Show a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



An ear infection, called acute otitis media (AOM), is an infection of the middle ear, the air-filled space behind the eardrum that contains the tiny vibrating bones of the ear. Children are more likely than adults to get ear infections. Factors such as the rise in infections in the middle ear and the increase in research and development in the therapy for middle ear infections are anticipated to boost market growth. For instance, as per the study published in May 2021 by the NIH, ear infections are among the most common illnesses in US children. They occur when bacteria or viruses infect the area behind the eardrum, called the middle ear. Parts of the middle ear become swollen or blocked, trapping fluid behind the eardrum, leading to pressure and pain and affecting hearing.



Furthermore, a study published in June 2021 by the NPJ journal stated that the researchers developed a compact, three-dimensional (3-D)-printed microplasma jet array device as a treatment tool for otitis media. Additionally, in February 2021, the University of California, Irvine, sponsored a clinical study to assess the eardrum via direct visualization using an otoscope. Researchers can use LED-based multi-wavelength light absorption and scattering measurements for the analysis of the eardrum and the middle ear.



Furthermore, in February 2022, Cochlear Limited sponsored a clinical study with Trium Clinical Consulting and Suministros Hospitalarios Medical Group to evaluate the standard of care of participants with chronic otitis media who have already undergone a first middle ear surgery but still have at least a moderate hearing loss.



However, major causes of hearing loss include congenital or early-onset childhood hearing loss, chronic middle ear infections, and noise-induced hearing loss. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of disabling hearing loss is also expected to be a driving factor for the market. For instance, as per the NIDCD 2021 update, about 2% of adults aged 45 to 54 have disabling hearing loss. The rate increases to 8.5% for adults aged 55 to 64. Nearly 25% of those aged 65 to 74 and 50% of those who are 75 and older have disabling hearing loss. Hence, considering the rise in middle ear infections and the increase in research studies associated with the development of middle ear infection treatment, it is anticipated that the studied segment will witness growth in the market over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Witness a Growth in the Ear Infection Treatment Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is anticipated to witness growth in the ear infection treatment market owing to factors such as a rise in the number of ear infections and increasing product launches for treating ear infections. According to a March 2021 article published by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, five out of every six children in the country have an ear infection by the age of three.Thus, the high incidence rate of ear infections in the country is projected to drive the market.



Furthermore, according to the NLM update in January 2022, otitis media is most commonly seen between 6 and 24 months. Approximately 80% of all children experience a case of otitis media during their lifetime, and between 80% and 90% of all children will have otitis media with an effusion before school age.



Furthermore, the rise in research and development in the field of ear infections is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Rochester General Hospital in New York sponsored and conducted a clinical study to identify the dynamic changes in nasopharyngeal (NP) colonization patterns and acute otitis media (AOM) etiology involving antibiotic-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (Spn) and Haemophilus influenzae (Hflu). Moreover, as per the August 2021 update from the NIH, the United States had nearly 20 million estimated cases of acute middle ear infections, and the annual cost associated with this condition is estimated to exceed USD 4 billion in 2021. Hence, due to the rise in ear infections and the increase in research and development in ear infection treatments, North America is anticipated to witness growth in the studied market over the forecast period.



Ear Infection Treatment Industry Overview



The studied market is moderately competitive in nature. The majority of key players involved in the research and manufacturing of ear infection treatments are established in developed countries. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their positions in the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to rising awareness, which has helped the market’s growth. American Diagnostic Corporation, Pfizer, Sanofi SA, Olympus Corporation, and Novartis are some of the key market players, among others.



