Cosmetic Implants Market to hit USD 24.1 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Cosmetic Implants Market size is estimated to be worth over USD 24 billion by 2032. The rising advancements in implant technology will drive the market expansion. The ongoing R&D activities for the introduction of innovative implant materials, designs, and techniques have led to enhanced patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Several innovations, such as the use of biocompatible materials, improved implant durability, and customizable options have expanded the scope of cosmetic implant procedures. The increasing demand for aesthetic enhancements coupled with the multiple benefits offered by advanced implant technology.

Breast Implants to record significant traction

The cosmetic implants market from cosmetic breast implants is projected to generate substantial revenue through 2032 owing to higher demand for breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures to cater to the rising customer demand for aesthetic enhancements and recovery from mastectomies. The increasing societal acceptance of breast augmentation and the desire for improved body contours have fueled the demand for breast implants.

Polymers-based cosmetic implants to witness high demand

The polymers-based cosmetic implants market is estimated to witness substantial development through 2032 owing to several advantages, including biocompatibility, flexibility, and versatility in shape and size, making them ideal for usage in cosmetic implants. The adoption of polymers in breast implants, facial implants, and other cosmetic procedures has gained popularity due to their ability to mimic natural tissues and offer long-lasting results. The growing emphasis on patient safety and reduced risk of complications has further escalated the demand for polymer-based cosmetic implants.

Rising penetration in specialty centers

The cosmetic implants market from the specialty centers segment recorded substantial gains in 2022 and is poised to grow at notable CAGR from 2023-2032. Specialty centers dedicated to cosmetic procedures offer focused and specialized approaches, attracting patients to cosmetic enhancements. The expertise and experience of healthcare professionals in these centers combined with state-of-the-art facilities are contributing to higher patient satisfaction and positive outcomes. The growing popularity of specialty centers and the upsurging demand for cosmetic enhancements.

Asia Pacific to present potential growth opportunities

Asia Pacific cosmetic implants market is projected to hold considerable revenue share by 2032 driven by the increasing disposable incomes, changing beauty standards, and the growing awareness of aesthetic procedures. The rising popularity of cosmetic tourism in several countries has led to the growing need for affordable and high-quality cosmetic procedures. Additionally, growing advancements in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of skilled healthcare professionals, and the higher availability of a wide range of cosmetic implant options.

Cosmetic Implants Market Leaders

Some of the major firms operating in the cosmetic implants industry are Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Roland DGA Corporation, POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Dentsply Sirona Inc., AbbVie Inc., BellaSeno GmbH, Align Technology Inc, Nobel Biocare Holdings AG, Medit corp., Hansbiomed Co. Ltd., PLANMECA OY, and GC Aesthetics PLC., among others.

Cosmetic Implants Market News

In April 2023, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. announced the launch of Mia FemtechTM in Japan, signifying the start of a new era in breast aesthetics.

In July 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation disclosed the continuation and expansion of its business partnership with Canada's largest DSO network of dental practices, Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., to improve the latter’s capacity to offer its clients the best possible treatment.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Cosmetic Implants Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing prevalence rate of targeted diseases

3.2.1.2 Advancements in implant technology

3.2.1.3 Growing adoption of minimally invasive cosmetic surgery

3.2.1.4 Increasing demand for cosmetic implants

3.2.1.5 Increased awareness about aesthetic appearance

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of implantation procedure

3.2.2.2 Lack of reimbursement for cosmetic implant surgery

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By material

3.3.3 By end-use

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive dashboard, 2022

4.4 Company market share analysis, 2022

4.5 Vendor matrix analysis, 2022

4.6 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.7 Competitive positioning matrix

4.8 Strategic outlook matrix

