Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

COVID-19 had a slightly positive effect on the market due to the increased rate of hospitalizations across the world. Mechanical lifts are used for patients with serious debilitating conditions, like those who suffer from chronic disease, or for elderly patients. According to a March 2020 CDC study, COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates were higher among the elderly than in other age groups. According to the study, hospitalization rates per 100,000 population were 7.4 in those aged 50–64 years and 13.8 in those aged over 65 years. Rates were the highest among persons aged over 65 years, ranging from 12.2 in those aged 65–74 years to 17.2 in those aged over 85 years. In total, hospitalization rates have also increased significantly due to COVID-19. For example, according to a UK Government status report from January 2021, the weekly overall COVID-19 positive hospital admission rates per 100,000 people went up from below 10 in September 2020 to over 30 in January 2021. Such a high increase in hospitalization rates is expected to positively affect the market demand for mechanical lift-handling equipment.



Additionally, the other major factors attributed to the growth of the patient mechanical lift handling equipment market include the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising musculoskeletal disorders.



Patient mechanical lift handling equipment is used extensively in transporting a patient from one place to another place. The rising geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to boost the demand for patient mechanical lift handling, as both these factors are expected to increase hospitalization rates. European Health Interview Survey (EHIS) September 2022 reported that more than one-third of the European Union elderly population with difficulty in household activities reported a lack of assistance with those activities. Such a high need for assistance in the elderly population grows the demand for patient mechanical lift handling equipment and drives the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per World Population Prospects 2022, the share of the global population aged 65 years or above is projected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. By 2050, the number of persons aged 65 years or over worldwide is projected to be more than twice the number of children under age five and about the same as the number of children under age 12. Thus, the geriatric population is more prone to various chronic conditions, which is expected to increase the need for patient mechanical lift handling equipment, which is further expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Moreover, in January 2021, Handicare launched its AP-Series Portable Ceiling Lifts in North America. The AP-Series’ heavy-duty smart batteries offer increased lifting capacity on a single charge. The features include the SafeGuardHook and ActiveSenseTilt Detection.



Mechanical lift-handling equipment is used extensively by caregivers while dealing with these types of patients. This is again expected to have a positive effect on the market for mechanical lift handling equipment, which may increase the demand in the market during the forecast period. However, the high costs of the equipment are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Ceiling lift systems are expected to remain very popular during the forecast period. A comprehensive ceiling lift system consists of an overhead track (which can be freestanding or ceiling mounted), a resident sling, and an electric motor. The system applies mechanical force to assist in transferring or repositioning the patient. These types of lifts are important devices for nurses, for whom lift-strain injuries are quite common.



The increasing number of musculoskeletal injuries, rising geriatric population, and disability due to chronic diseases are primary driving factors for the segment’s growth. Furthermore, according to an article published in June 2021 by The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, approximately 29,444 isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures, 35,469 isolated heart valve procedures, and 843 assist device implantations were registered in Germany in 2020. This surge in patients with heart diseases, coupled with an increase in the number of surgeries, is anticipated to increase in the future, driving demand for ceiling lifts.



Moreover, an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2021 stated that in the United States, approximately 17,000 new cases of spinal cord injuries (SCI) are registered each year. Similarly, according to the data published by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons in the June 2021 report, it was observed that more than 450,000 people in the United States were living with a spinal cord injury (SCI). Thus, the growing prevalence of spinal cord diseases is expected to increase the demand for overhead/ ceiling lifts for such patients, which is expected to drive the growth of the market segment over the forecast period.



Most manually operated mechanical lifting equipment is more cost-effective in the long term and easy to use. These developments are likely to drive the adoption of mechanical lift-handling products over the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the market in the United States are the rising prevalence of various musculoskeletal conditions and the availability of better healthcare infrastructure, as compared to many other countries. Musculoskeletal conditions are one of the most debilitating and expensive conditions in the United States. Back- and spine-related disorders hold a major share among musculoskeletal problems.



In addition, according to CDC data updated in March 2022, the number of emergency department visits was 130 million, and the number of injury-related visits was 35 million in the United States in 2021. This number of emergency visits, coupled with an increased number of injuries, is expected to lead to increased adoption of mechanical lift handling equipment in the United States, thereby expected to drive the growth of the studied market.



Additionally, according to the National Cancer Institute data updated in June 2022, breast cancer was the most common cancer, with 290,560 new cases projected in the United States in 2022. Prostate cancer and lung cancer are the next most frequent cancers in the country. This burden of cancer is anticipated to increase hospital admissions and prolonged hospital stays, which will require patient mechanical lifts for patient handling. This is expected to drive the demand for mechanical lifts used for patient handling, driving the market growth in the country.



Moreover, the AHA statistics show that the number of active hospitals in the United States increased from 5,534 in 2016 to 6,093 in 2020. Thus, a steep rise in the volume of hospitals and increasing hospital admissions drives higher demand for mechanical lift handling equipment in hospitals, thereby boosting the studied market growth in the country.



Additionally, the Senior Report 2021 published by America’s Health Rankings United Health Foundation showed that more than 54 million adults aged 65 and older were living in the United States in 2021, which accounted for about 16.5% of the country’s population. As this population is more prone to getting chronic diseases and surgeries for treatment, it increases the rate of hospitalization, which ultimately is expected to drive the demand for patient mechanical lift handling equipment, driving the market growth. Rising musculoskeletal disorders in the United States are expected to increase the demand for mechanical lift-handling equipment during the forecast period.



The patient mechanical lift handling equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of various key companies. Some of the market players include Gainsborough Healthcare Group, ARJO, Handicare Group AB, Hill Rom Holding Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare Inc., Mangar International Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, and Guldmann Inc.



