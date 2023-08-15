New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laser Cleaning Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484041/?utm_source=GNW

The Laser Cleaning Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.78 billion in 2023 to USD 1.53 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.61% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

Laser cleaning has become a vital phase/process in various industries. Adopted mainly in manufacturing, laser cleaning has witnessed multiple upgrades to the hardware technology as sophisticated production is on the rise.

Conventionally being used to prepare surfaces for subsequent industrial processes, automated cleaning processes are required to adhere to changes brought in by Industry 4.0. Also, abrasive blasting systems create substantial waste and damage delicate surfaces, and the use of chemical solvents causes potentially hazardous vapors and liquid waste products. Such issues led to the adoption of laser technology-based solutions for surface cleaning.

The potentially high benefits of laser cleaning over these conventional approaches have been driving the adoption of laser cleaning. Further, laser cleaning provides accurate and precise cleaning of semiconductors, driving their adoption in the electronics industry.

The increased demand for reliability and the increasing number of errors in electronic components created by no-clean procedures compelled the electronics manufacturing industry to refocus on cleaning. The cleaning industry provides a wide range of options for determining the ideal cleaning method, driving the growth of the laser cleaning market.

The high price of laser cleaning equipment and lack of technical expertise poses a challenge to the market’s growth. The price of 95% of laser cleaning machines is between INR 750,000 (USD 9153.43) and INR 5,500,000 (USD 67125.13) per piece.

During the COVID-19 period, laser cleaning of bacteria-infected surfaces emerged as a highly effective procedure as the thermal effects of the laser was used to disinfect the surface.

Various studies have been conducted to determine the efficacy of multiple types of lasers in cleaning bacteria-infested surfaces. The lasers are usually pulsed, but the wavelength, pulse energy, and repetition rate must be carefully selected. Such trends are expected to contribute positively to the studied market’s growth.



Laser Cleaning Market Trends



Automotive Sector to Witness Major Growth



Laser cleaning removes all contaminants, not just those that are visible. The significant instances where I used laser cleaning in automotive include corrosion removal, coating removal, topcoat select removal, oxide treatment in automotive production or maintenance, etc.

Laser cleaning can restore a high-value vehicle that has all its original parts and is in good condition on the surface. Great cars with little corrosion are tough to obtain, especially as they age. According to Adapt Laser Systems, automotive manufacturers such as Toyota, Michelin, GM, and others have partnered with the company for laser technologies, including cleaning.

Adding to this, the significant growth in the demand for electric vehicles and the significant deployment of laser cleaning machines is further analyzed to boost the demand during the forecast period. Thousands of pulses per second are used in laser cleaning to absorb and eliminate impurities. This particularly benefits automotive parts that require bonding preparation and pre-weld processes. Companies can improve the chemical characteristics that hold the battery or electric car parts together and extend the product’s lifespan by eliminating pollutants before bonding or treating them. Coating removal, injection mold treatment, post-weld treatment, and tire mold cleaning are all possible applications for laser cleaning.

Cleaning battery components with a laser system enables producers to work fast and safely while managing the ablation process down to 1 to 3-micron levels of material removal. This keeps the substrate layer intact easier, resulting in connections far superior to non-cleaned areas and significantly improved bond stability over time and miles. Laser ablation is a game-changing electric vehicle (EV) battery cleaning method because it improves conductivity between the battery cell and the bonding wire. Most manufacturers employ a typical pulsed fiber laser to clean EV batteries with conventional optical delivery. This is a terrific multi-purpose technique but does not exclusively cater to the EV industry.

For instance, the rise in the production of electric vehicles is expected to propel the market studied. For instance, According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China produced almost 2.9 million battery-electric vehicles in 2021, up 166% from the previous year. Around 601,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles were produced in China in the same year, up 131% from the year before. Further, According to Energy Information Administration (EIA), worldwide sales of electric vehicles continued to rise quickly in 2022, with 2 million sold in the first quarter, a 75% increase over the same period in the previous year.



Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market



China’s environmental protection regulations have become more stringent, and people’s awareness of environmental protection is also increasing. Many problems in the traditional cleaning sector are becoming increasingly apparent, particularly pollution, which drives the demand for laser cleaning systems.

Laser cleaning has grown popular in the EV battery sector due to its ability to regulate the cleaning process with micron precision and minimize excessive thermal stress on the substrate. High heat levels on batteries provide a considerable explosion danger, highlighting the importance of designing feasible interlock devices to help preserve the laser and battery in the event of a malfunction. The rise in electric vehicles (EVs) will likely drive the market. For instance, according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, as of 2021, India had 13,34,385 electric vehicles and 27,81,69,631 non-electric vehicles in use.

The market is expected to witness an increased performance of lasers for materials processing, and the number of promising laser treatment applications is growing in Japan’s industrial domains. Furthermore, to correctly employ lasers, laser processing technology is being created based on laser science for enhancement and systematization, production technology for manufacturing high-quality items, and an increase in the number of laser researchers and engineers.

The significant automotive demand in South Korea is driving the need for laser cleaning machines to ensure the greatest possible pre-welding and post-welding treatment, resulting in an increasing and strong connection that can be adequately coated without the use of harmful chemicals or trash and also for weld preparation, contaminant oxide removal, injection mold cleaning, corrosion resistance, and bonding preparation, the laser cleaning machines are witnessed to see increased demand.

The rest of the Asia-Pacific segment includes Asian countries such as Australia, Thailand, and Indonesia, which are expected to grow considerably in the studied market during the forecast period.



Laser Cleaning Industry Overview



The laser cleaning market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international players. Due to the fragmented nature of the market, the competition amongst the players is high, and various new players are also investing in this market. Jinan Xintian Technology Co., Ltd (XT Laser), TRUMPF Group, Laser Photonics Corporation, Laserax Inc., and Adapt Laser Systems are key players in the market. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, innovations, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.



In May 2022, Laser Photonics Corp. launched the CleanTech3000-CTH laser cleaning system. The CleanTech3000-CTH laser cleaning system is a handheld laser cleaning equipment capable of removing the toughest corrosion and improving adhesion before painting. This system includes an integrated chiller and is the same size as the 2000-CTH, which was formerly the most efficient for the commercial industry. The Laser Photonics CleanTech Handheld series of "Roughing"lasers was expanded by introducing the 3KW laser blaster, as stated in the Laser Photonics Cleaning Laser selection guide.



In March 2022, IPG Photonics constantly upgraded its laser cleaning portfolio; the company launched LightWELDXR, the third product offering within its handheld laser welding and cleaning product line. The new product provides an extended range of handheld laser welding and cleaning capabilities to address more materials and thicknesses than previous LightWELDmodels. This is done by producing a much smaller spot size and delivering more than six times the energy density.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484041/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________