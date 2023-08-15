New York, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484040/?utm_source=GNW

The Stretch Marks Treatment Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.78 billion in 2023 to USD 3.46 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the stretch marks treatment market due to the rising cases of weight gain among people during the pandemic, which is a major cause for the development of stretch marks. For instance, according to an article published in Frontiers in Public Health in January 2022, weight gain was documented in several studies conducted worldwide during the COVID-19 lockdowns. According to the same source, in two studies conducted in the United States, between 22% and 27.5% of people gained weight as a result of the pandemic, which led to increased adoption of stretch marks treatment to get rid of stretch marks gained by obesity. Post the pandemic, the market exhibited significant growth due to the rising hospital admissions for non-elective procedures, such as laser treatment for stretch marks, and rising healthcare spending on aesthetic procedures.



The market’s growth is majorly due to the rising burden of obesity across the world and the growing number of pregnancies. For instance, according to the World Obesity Federation 2022, about 1 billion people globally, including 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men, are likely to be living with obesity by 2030. This figure indicates a huge burden of obesity in the world, which is likely to augment the market’s growth over the forecast period.



A high number of pregnancies are being recorded in developed and developing countries, further augmenting the demand for stretch mark treatment products. For instance, in the United States, there were 3,659,289 births, as per the data published by the CDC in 2021. This trend is expected to increase the adoption of stretch marks removal products after pregnancy.



As per the November 2021 study on people of Saudi Arabia, published by the NIH, the prevalence of stretch marks was higher in females, younger people, smokers, those with a family history of stretch marks, and those with a higher BMI and multiparity. Hence, such factors are likely to generate demand for advanced products to treat stretch marks, further boosting the market’s growth.



However, the high costs of laser and microdermabrasion treatment are expected to hinder the market’s growth in the future.



Stretch Marks Treatment Market Trends



Oils and Serum in the Topical Treatment Segment are Expected to Hold a Major Share of the Market



The growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the high cost of other treatments such as laser and microdermabrasion. The easy availability of the products, along with affordability, is contributing to the segment’s growth. Most women prefer home remedies for stretch marks, further supporting the market’s growth.



According to a study published in The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology in May 2021, stretch marks and xerosis appear to respond well to topical oil formulations rich in vitamins and plant extracts. Hence, the effectiveness of topical oil treatment for the treatment of stretch marks may drive the segment’s growth.



In developing countries like India and South Africa, people usually select products that are cost-effective and easily accessible, thus boosting their demand in these countries. Oils and serums come with fewer side effects as compared to lasers, making them a more trustworthy option among people.



Rising product launches are further expected to drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in April 2021, Bio-Oil launched an All-Natural version of the oil for the treatment of scars and stretch marks, which will be available in Ireland. The launch of oils is expected to boost segmental growth.



Hence, factors such as easy availability, affordibility, and other advantages associated with the oils and serum are likely to boost the market’s growth.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share During the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a significant share due to the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the strong foothold of key market players, technological innovations, and the rising prevalence of obesity in the region.



The availability of better treatment options and the large target population in the region are also contributing to the market’s growth. For instance, according to the World Obesity Federation report published in March 2022, the estimated prevalence of obesity in the United States is likely to be 47% by 2030, and 64 million women and 61 million men in the United States are likely to be obese by 2030. Thus, the huge prevalence of obesity in the country is one of the key contributors to the market’s growth in the region.



A study published in Laser in Surgery and Medicine in March 2021 confirmed the safety and efficacy of picosecond laser (PSD) for the treatment of striae distensae (SD) in the United States. The 3D imaging revealed a significant improvement in terms of skin texture and mean SD depth with PSD. Such studies with positive outcomes are expected to augment the stretch marks treatment market in the United States, as well as North America.



Stretch Marks Treatment Industry Overview



The stretch marks treatment market is moderately competitive, with several local players holding a large share of the market. With the rising demand for stretch marks treatment, more companies will likel penetrate the market and hold a considerable share. Some of the key players include Helix BioMedix Inc., Browne Drug Co. Inc., HRA Pharma, Candela Corporation, and Laboratories Expanscience.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________