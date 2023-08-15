Encore Data Products and AVID Products Co-Sponsor the Early Learner Headset Sweepstakes

Lafayette, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, Inc. and AVID Products have teamed up on an Early Learner Headset Sweepstakes that will provide two lucky educators with nearly $1000 worth of AVID's AE-25 Early Learner Headsets for Grades Pre-K to 2nd Grade.



The AVID AE-25 is an award-winning early learner headset/headphones with noise-canceling microphone for clear communication and a mic management system when not needed, prolonged comfort ear pads that provide passive noise reduction for improved focus, 3.5mm plug type and providing best-in-class safety that includes 85dB sound limiting to protect young ears.

“We’re ecstatic to have the opportunity to provide educational and technological resources to students and education across the country to help them succeed in the classroom,” said an Encore Data Products representative.

The Sweepstakes details are as follows: The Sweepstakes is open between August 1-31, 2023. Participants can enter the Sweepstakes by completing the Encore Data Products website form. Program participation is open to nonprofit charitable organizations classified as a 501(c)(3) public charity by the Internal Revenue Service; a K-12 school or public library; or a K-12 public, private, charter, or parochial school as listed by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). It is also open regionally to all 50 states across America.

Participants may submit one entry per individual, but multiple entries from a school site, school district or education agency are allowed. Entries should be submitted online. Encore asks entrants to share their organization contact information and agree to publication of that information should they be a randomly selected winner.

Encore will randomly select TWO winners. Each winner will receive fifty AVID AE-25 Early Learner Headsets for Grades Pre-K to 2, valued at almost $1000. Encore will verify winners as part of the qualifying agency. All shipments will go to that school, district, or education agency.

After August 31, 2023, Encore will notify winners by email and share their stories on the website. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

“We offer school classroom headphones, cases, document and web cameras, podcasting equipment, docking stations, and cables of all kinds in addition to charging options,” said an Encore Data Products representative. “We cordially invite you to call us, visit us at a conference, or browse our online catalog if you'd like to learn more about what we have to offer your institution or discover our future goals.”

Established in 1953, AVID Products is a 100 percent employee-owned audio company committed to empowering your learning journey through mindful, innovative, and accessible audio solutions. With over 70 years of experience in the audio industry, AVID continues to develop award-winning, innovative solutions from learning to tele-health to travel, that keep us moving, growing, and connected.

Encore Data Products is a national supplier of technology accessories and audio video solutions, supplying the education, health, fitness, hospitality, business, and government industries. With an ever-expanding product selection from top brands, free shipping options, competitive pricing, and easy ordering, Encore Data Products enables customers to maximize their investment in audio visual equipment and peripherals needed to enrich their learning, health, and business environments.

For more information on the company’s services and products, customers may call 866-926-1669, visit their official website or contact Sabrina Manno of Encore Data Products.



Recent news:

Encore Data Products Participates in ISTE, the Largest Yearly EduTech Conference in America

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I53Qq4GU2I

###

For more information about Encore Data Products, contact the company here:



Encore Data Products

Sabrina Manno

866-926-1669

sabrina.manno@encoredataproducts.com

https://www.encoredataproducts.com/

1729 Majestic Drive, Suite 2

Lafayette, Colorado 80026