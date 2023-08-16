Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Set to Soar Past USD 10.39 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market , increasing focus on targeted therapies, adoption of long-acting prophylactic treatments, development of novel therapeutic approaches, growing use of self-administered treatments, expansion of treatment options for pediatric patients, and integration of digital technologies for patient management are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder that causes episodes of swelling in the hands, feet, face, airways, and abdomen. There is no cure for HAE, but there are treatments that can help to prevent attacks and reduce their severity. The Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market is a rapidly growing market, with new treatments being developed all the time.

Prominent Players in Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

CSL Behring

Shire

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

United Therapeutics Corporation

Aviir Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Dyax Corporation

Pharming Group NV

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

AngioDynamics

Catalyst Biosciences

Astellas Pharma

Aimmune Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company

Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals

C1 Esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH) Replacement Therapy Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

C1 Esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) replacement therapy dominated the global market owing to its established efficacy and safety profile. The replacement therapies, such as plasma-derived and recombinant C1-INH, have received regulatory approvals and have been available in the market for a relatively longer period. This established presence gives them an advantage regarding physician familiarity and patient trust.

Intravenous is the Leading route of administration Segment

In terms of route of administration, the intravenous is the leading segment due to the demand for established efficacy and use. In addition, it enables precise dosing and control over the amount of medication delivered to the patient. Healthcare providers can adjust the infusion rate and monitor the patient's response closely, ensuring optimal therapeutic outcomes and safety.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. Many hereditary angioedema treatment options, such as C1 Esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH) replacement therapies, have been available in North America for a longer period. This early market entry and established presence have allowed healthcare providers to gain experience with these treatments, leading to higher adoption rates.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Hereditary Angioedema Treatment.

Key Developments in Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market

In February 2023, Shire acquired Baxalta for $32 billion. This acquisition created a new company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which is now the leading provider of hereditary angioedema treatment

Key Questions Answered in Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

