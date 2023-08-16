Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 2023

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q2 2023 on 23 August 2023 at Scandic Flesland Airport hotel in Bergen at 08:45 CET during the event "Vestland på Børs". The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.





The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.



A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 14:00 CET on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.