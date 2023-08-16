Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG for the second quarter 2023

August 16, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) for the second quarter 2023.

Dividend amount: $0.75

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: August 29, 2023

Ex-date: August 30, 2023

Record date: August 31, 2023

Payment date: On or about September 5, 2023. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about September 8, 2023.

Date of approval: August 15, 2023

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



