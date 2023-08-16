63 MW Mažeikiai wind farm in Lithuania has reached commercial operation date

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 16 August 2023 Mažeikiai wind farm, controlled by its subsidiary company UAB Ignitis Renewables, has reached commercial operation date (COD), after the legal liability of wind turbines transfer from the supplier Nordex Energy SE & Co. KG.

63 MW wind farm is the first Group’s fully built onshore wind farm in Lithuania. It comprises 14 wind turbines with 4.5 MW capacity each. Onshore wind farm is located in Židikų neighbourhood, Mažeikiai district municipality, Lithuania and will help to power over 50 thousand homes with clean renewable energy. Mažeikiai wind farm is now fully operational, despite that for one of the fourteen wind turbines, a legal liability is expected to be taken over in September 2023, due to additional work required.

Since the COD of Mažeikiai wind farm, the Group’s Green Generation installed capacity increased to 1.3 GW (from 1.2 GW).

The Group reminds that the objective of the Group is to increase Green Generation capacity 4 times from 1.2 GW in 2022 to 4–5 GW by 2030 as set out in the Group’s strategy ( link ).

The information provided in this announcement does not change the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023.

For additional information, please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076