Shampoo Market to Worth USD 50.37 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking 5.57% CAGR

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shampoo market size was valued at USD 32.78 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 34.46 billion in 2023 to USD 50.37 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The global hair care products market is fueled by the desire for healthy, shiny, and stronger hair, particularly among teenage girls. Shampoo, a viscous liquid used for cleaning hair, plays a significant role in meeting these hair care needs. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Shampoo Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Shampoo Market Report:

L’Oreal S.A. (France) Unilever (U.K.) Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.) Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Germany) Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) Coty Inc. (U.S.) Estée Lauder Co. Inc. (U.S.) Kao Corporation (Japan) Beiersdorf AG (Germany) Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)



Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.57% 2030 Value Projection USD 50.37 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 32.78 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 188 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Form

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Shampoo Market Growth Drivers Wide Product Availability to Accelerate Market Growth Focus on Product Customization to Foster Market Growth

Segments:

Added Benefits of Non-medicated Products to Gain Popularity

By product type, the market is divided into medical/special-purpose and non-medicated/regular.

The non-medicated segment is expected to hold a significant market share due to their wide applications. Hair wash products with detoxifying properties, cuticle nutrition, smoothing, and scalp balancing are gaining popularity for their added benefits.

Convenience and Pump Dispensers Drive Demand for Liquid Hair Care Products

By form, the market is categorized into solid, liquid, and others such as foam and paste. Convenience and easy application drive the demand for liquid hair care products. Pump dispensers further support segment growth during the forecast period.

Rise of Household Usage Drives Dominance of Hair Wash Products

By application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household. The dominance of the household segment can be attributed to the widespread use of these products as personal care items by a large population, including babies and kids.

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets to Dominate Owing to Preferred Destination for Personal Shopping

By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online channels, and others. Supermarkets/hypermarkets attract customers with brand comparisons, discounts, and perks, making them popular for personal care shopping. They provide a convenient and comprehensive shopping experience. From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Competitive Landscape:

Established and Local Companies Compete for Consumer Attention by Offering Novel Products

The market consists of well-known brands and local companies, leading to intense competition to increase the shampoo market share. Established brands such as Unilever's TRESemme position themselves as offering salon-style effects to attract a larger consumer base.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Hair Related Concerns Drive Market Growth

Various factors such as climate variations, occupational factors, dietary habits, and more can contribute to scalp health deterioration. As a result, the increasing prevalence of hair-related concerns across different age groups and the need for effective hair nourishment are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

However, increasing awareness regarding the detrimental impact of chemical ingredients in hair care products may pose a challenge to the shampoo market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Driven by Growing Consumer Base and Strategic Product Offerings

The Asia Pacific market's strong position can be attributed to the growing millennial and Gen X population and their increasing expenditure on hair care products. Additionally, market players are focusing on expanding their reach by targeting the rural population by introducing affordable sachet packaging, which helps enhance market penetration.

The North American market is primarily propelled by the increasing presence of hair studios, spas, and salons in the U.S. and Canada.

COVID-19 Impact

Salon Closures Impacted Market During Pandemic

The demand for hair wash products experienced a decline during the pandemic, as hair cleaning is not considered a basic necessity. Initially, with the emergence of the infection, there was a surge in stockpiling of daily essential goods, including these products, through retail stores. However, the closure of salons, spas, and other hospitality facilities had a negative impact on the demand for shampoo products.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Shampoo Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Medicated/Special-Purpose Non-Medicated/Regular By Form (Value) Liquid Solid Others By Application (Value) Household Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

December 2022: OUAI HAIRCARE launched an anti-dandruff shampoo that helps to reduce irritation, itching, and flaking related to dandruff. It comprises key ingredients such as propanediol caprylate and salicylic acid, which relieve dandruff symptoms and reduce the bacteria that cause dandruff.

