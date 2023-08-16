Air and Missile Defense Radar Market to Worth USD 10.99 Bn by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Air and Missile Defense Radar Market size was valued at USD 6.62 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 7.04 billion in 2023 to USD 10.99 billion by 2029, exhibiting a 6.57% CAGR during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Air and Missile Defense Radar Market, 2023-2029.”

Air and missile defense radar market refers to the global industry involved in the development, production, and deployment of radar systems specifically designed to detect, track, and intercept airborne threats such as missiles, aircraft, drones, and other projectiles. These radar systems play a crucial role in military and defense strategies by providing early warning and targeting capabilities to counter incoming threats.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/air-and-missile-defense-radar-market-102522

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Report:

Hensoldt AG (Germany)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

Terma A.S. (Denmark

Thales Group (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.57% 2029 Value Projection USD 10.99 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 7.04 billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 213 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Radar Type

By Platform

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Growth Drivers Developments in Hypersonic Missiles will Pave the Way for Advanced Air and Missile Defense Radars Increasing Cross-border Tensions and Rising Defense Budget for Air and Missile Defense Radars to Catalyze the Growth of Market

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/air-and-missile-defense-radar-market-102522

Factors that can influence this Air and Missile Defense Radar market include:

Threat Environment: Growing missile proliferation and the development of advanced missile technology by various nations can drive the demand for more sophisticated air and missile defense radar systems.

Defense Budgets: Allocation of defense budgets by governments around the world affects the level of investment in advanced radar technologies.

Technological Advancements: Research and development efforts aimed at enhancing radar capabilities, including better target detection, tracking accuracy, and resistance to electronic countermeasures, contribute to the evolution of the market.

Geopolitical Tensions: Heightened regional tensions or conflicts can lead to increased demand for air and missile defense systems.

Export Opportunities: Some countries are active exporters of defense technologies, including radar systems, leading to global market competition.

International Collaborations: Collaborative projects between countries can impact the market as well, with joint development efforts leading to shared capabilities.

Segments:

Ground-based Air and Missile Defense Radars to be Fastest Growing due to Higher Demand

By platform, the market is divided into airborne, land, and naval. In 2021, the naval radar segment dominated the market by having the largest share.

Rising Demand for Long Range Radars Will Boost Growth of S-band Radars

Based on radar type, the market is divided into X band radars and S band radars. The S band segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the forecast period due to technological advantage over X-band radars.

Ballistic Missile Defense to be the Fastest Growing during Forecast Years due to Rising Ballistics Missiles Threats

Based on application, the market is divided into conventional and ballistic missile defense. The ballistic missile defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of 2022-2029.

The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/air-and-missile-defense-radar-market-102522

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

Drivers and Restraints:

Developments in Hypersonic Missiles will Pave the Way for Advanced Air and Missile Defense Radars

The recent development of hypersonic missiles by the U.S., China, and Russia has created significant difficulties for the early identification of such fast-moving objects. Australia, Germany, France, India, Japan, and other nations have also contributed to the development of hypersonic missiles.

Higher operational efficiency, platform compatibility, user-oriented advanced systems, and a wide frequency band are all requirements for radar systems. Radars must occasionally operate in challenging environmental conditions, which can cause internal parts to fail.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/air-and-missile-defense-radar-market-102522

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Latest Trends Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of Covid-19 Impact on Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Impact of Covid-19 on Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Impact of Russia Ukraine War on Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Potential Opportunities due to Russia Ukraine War Impact

Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Land Naval Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Radar Type X Band Radars S Band Radars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Conventional Ballistic Missile Defense Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Land Naval Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Radar Type X Band Radars S Band Radars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Conventional Ballistic Missile Defense Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Land Naval Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Land Naval



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/air-and-missile-defense-radar-market-102522

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Demand for Land-based Radars

North America held the largest Air and Missile Defense Radar Market share. North America is expected to experience the fastest growth in the region for land-based radars.

Due to rising defense spending by China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate.

The European market, which was predicted to be the second largest in 2021, is anticipated to expand significantly as a result of rising radar purchases made as a preventative measure against a possible war between Russia and Ukraine.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global Air and Missile Defense Radar Market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/air-and-missile-defense-radar-market-102522

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: For the purpose of locating and monitoring weapons close to the China-India border, India claimed to have purchased 12 Swathi radars. Within a 50-kilometer range, Swathi can track shells, mortars, and rockets.

Read Related Insights:

Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Be Worth USD 5.41 Billion By 2030; Increased Usage of High Payload Rockets to Drive Market Forward

LiDAR Drone Market is projected to grow USD 455.0 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.98%

Aero Wing Market Size to grow USD 20.35 billion in 2028 with exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98%

About Us:

Fortune Business delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com