Membrane Filtration Market to See Striking Growth by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

The membrane filtration market size is expected to grow robust during the forecast period. Membrane filtration is the separation process of molecules of different characteristics and sizes. The process is driven by force, which is a difference in pressure between two sides of the membrane. The membrane technology increases the quality of the products and decreases manufacturing costs. The demand for membrane filtration technology is increased due to its significant hazardous microorganisms eliminating application.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Membrane Filtration Market, 2023-2030.”

Membrane filtration is a separation process that utilizes a porous membrane to separate particles and molecules based on their size and molecular weight. It is commonly used in various industries, including water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food processing, to remove contaminants, concentrate solutions, and purify liquids. Membrane filtration is a versatile separation technique that involves the use of a semi-permeable membrane to selectively separate particles and molecules based on their size, shape, and charge. The membrane acts as a barrier, allowing the passage of certain substances while retaining others. This process is widely employed in various industries, such as water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, and food and beverage processing.

Major Key Companies Covered in Membrane Filtration Market are:

Alfa Laval India Pvt Ltd,

DuPont De Nemours Inc.

Veolia

Gesellschaft für Entstaubungsanlagen (GEA) Group Ag

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M)

Nitto Denko Corporation

Koch Separation Systems

Synder Filtration

Aqua Membranes

Pall Corporation

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Material

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The membrane filtration market can be categorized into several types, including microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF), and reverse osmosis (RO), each with different pore sizes and separation capabilities. MF is used for the removal of suspended solids, bacteria, and some viruses, while UF is effective in separating larger molecules, colloids, and macromolecules. NF is employed for the removal of divalent ions, organic compounds, and colorants, while RO is utilized for desalination, removal of monovalent ions, and purification of water from various sources.

The membrane filtration market offers several advantages over traditional separation methods, such as its ability to operate at lower pressures, energy efficiency, scalability, and the potential for automated operation. It provides a reliable and cost-effective solution for achieving high-quality product purification, concentration, and separation, making it a valuable tool in numerous industrial processes and applications.

Segments-

By type, the market is divided into reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration.

By application, the market is segmented into dairy products, drink & concentrates, wines & beer, pharmaceuticals, and others.

By material, the market is classified into polymeric and ceramic.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

COVID-19 Impact-

Disruptions in Trade and Logistics Supply During Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately hampered the membrane filtration market in 2020. The serious worldwide disruptions in production, trade, and logistics supply due to COVID-19 affected the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the demand and supply of raw materials, with low labor availability. Due to lockdowns, beverage manufacturers and brewers have postponed their investment and purchase plans, including investments. There was decreased demand for products during the pandemic.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Membrane Filtration Technology to Boost Market Growth

The increasing demand for membrane filtration technology in the food and beverage sector boosts the membrane filtration market growth during the forecast period. Food and beverage companies are increasing their focus on food safety due to the rising consumer demand for safe, high-quality food products. The rising momentum of membrane filtration technology in the waste-water treatment industry propels market growth during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness among consumers regarding membrane filtration technologies, with high installation and maintenance costs, could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Growth of Dairy and Brewery Industries to Drive Market in Europe

Europe is estimated to hold the largest membrane filtration market share during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing growth of the dairy and brewery industries in the European region. The rising pharmaceutical industries growth is also driving the membrane filtration market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for dairy products and increasing consumption of healthy and quality foods in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Growing Technology Adoption by Key Players to Boost Market Growth

The market is integrated with several major competitors, such as Alfa Laval India Pvt Ltd, Veolia, and Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M). These major companies adopt different advanced technologies to position themselves in the market. Acquisitions and mergers between key competitors also drive market growth during the forecast period.

Notable Industry Development-

September 2022 – Gesellschaft für Entstaubungsanlagen (GEA) Group Ag, a German firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, launched its intelligent software solution GEA Smart Filtration, which can be monitored through the application for membrane filtration plants.

September 2019 – American company, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., acquired BASF, a German national chemical company, to broaden its portfolio and ability to design integrated solutions for industrial, waste-water treatment, and drinking water applications globally.

