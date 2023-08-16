Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Expanding Frontiers - Transforming Government & Defense Communications and Mobility Applications

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Equipment, Services), By Application (Broadcasting, Airtime), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite communication market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of USD 159.60 billion by 2030, expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the period from 2023 to 2030

The driving force behind this expansion is the remarkable surge in demand for satellite broadband services, particularly in remote and underserved areas. This growing demand for connectivity solutions is proving to be a significant factor fueling the market's advancement.

Satellite communication, also known as SATCOM, plays a pivotal role in bridging the connectivity gap, offering businesses, governments, and communities access to high-speed internet, voice services, and multimedia applications. As this trend gains momentum, it unveils substantial opportunities for satellite communication providers to extend their services to a broader customer base and extend their market footprint.

The growing integration of satellite communication with emerging technologies such as 5G networks and IoT is also contributing to the growth of the market. The convergence of these technologies opens up new avenues for advanced applications, smart city initiatives, and transformative connectivity solutions. Satellite communication acts as a critical enabler, providing wide-area coverage, and connecting remote and challenging environments.



Several satellite communication solution providers are striking partnerships with other satellite communication solution providers to develop advanced systems aimed at delivering better connectivity for end-users. For instance, in November 2022, Viasat, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration with Cobham SATCOM to develop an advanced satellite connectivity system for the energy and maritime industries. The connectivity system was carefully developed to leverage the substantial satellite capacity anticipated from the ViaSat-3 constellation. It incorporated a range of innovative antenna systems from Cobham Satcom, aiming to provide cutting-edge, high-speed connectivity.



The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the satellite communication industry, leading to significant changes and advancements in the industry. One of the key effects of the pandemic has been the widespread adoption of remote work and telecommuting, which highlighted the importance of reliable and resilient connectivity. Satellite communication played a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted communication and data transmission for remote workers, enabling them to stay connected regardless of their location.



Satellite Communication Market Report Highlights

The services segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the worldwide expansion of the media and entertainment sectors and the rising popularity of satellite television in emerging economies

The broadcasting segment dominated the market in 2022. The increasing need for satellite communication in applications such as pay TV and radio has driven the growth of the broadcasting segment

The government & defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is being fueled by a growing focus on secure and resilient satellite communication solutions, which are essential to meet the evolving requirements of government agencies and defense organizations

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing demand for satellite broadband services, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $77.08 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 7 Satellite Communication Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Satellite Communication Market: Regional Outlook

