Asia-Pacific Wound Care Market Analysis 2023-2028: Hospitals at the Helm - Market Driven by Complex Cases

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Wound Care Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC wound care market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach a value of $12.66 billion by 2028, exhibiting a substantial increase from its $7.55 billion valuation in 2022, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9%.

This comprehensive report delves deep into the dynamics of the APAC wound care market, shedding light on the sweeping shift towards advanced wound care products adoption within the region.

High demand for advanced wound care segments is underpinning its prominence, contributing significantly to the products segment and anticipated to experience incremental growth surpassing $1.5 billion. Among the key end-users, hospitals take the lead, wielding substantial market share, driven by the burgeoning instances of complex wounds being treated within healthcare facilities.

Notably, China has emerged as a standout player in the wound care market, exhibiting notable progress in 2019, with efforts to establish dedicated wound care hospitals as a distinct segment, particularly in this sizable APAC market. The prevalence of acute wounds is escalating across the APAC nations, propelled by an increase in accessible healthcare facilities and a surge in surgical procedures.

However, the adoption of advanced wound care products faces obstacles, including limited reimbursement options, lack of awareness among nurses, and cost concerns. Despite these challenges, constant product launches by key industry players to secure market share, coupled with the expanding target population, are driving this market's forward momentum.

It's worth noting that while primary healthcare clinics manage wound care patients in Asian countries, the lack of specialized wound care clinics and the limited coverage by insurance for many products impede market growth, particularly as larger hospitals undertake complex surgeries.

KEY ATTRIBUTES

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages82
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$7.55 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$12.66 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.0%
Regions CoveredAsia Pacific

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
  • 3M
  • Medtronic
  • Smith + Nephew

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Axio Biosolutions
  • CHANGZHOU HAIDA MEDICAL EQUIPMENT
  • Cryolife
  • Frankenman
  • GPC Medical
  • Molnylycke
  • Orion Sutures
  • Reach Surgicals
  • Sutures India
  • Triage Meditech
  • Waston Medical Appliance

REPORT STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Advanced Wound care
  • Sutures & Stapling Device
  • Traditional Wound Care Products
  • Haemostat & Surgical Sealants

End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Long-Term Care Facilities
  • Home Healthcare
  • Others

Wound Type

  • Acute Wound
  • Chronic Wound

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atisb4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                APAC Wound Care Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Chronic Wound
                            
                            
                                Surgical Sealant
                            
                            
                                Surgical Suture
                            
                            
                                Traditional Wound Care
                            
                            
                                Venous Ulcer
                            
                            
                                Wound Care 
                            
                            
                                Wound Therapy Device
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data