Oils Global Market Report 2023: Sustainable Palm Oil and Vegan Products Drive Growth - Key Players include KTC Edibles Ltd., Groupe Berkem

Market Overview:

The global oils market is expected to grow from $89.68 billion in 2022 to $96.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The market is projected to reach $118.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The oil market includes sales of various oils, such as clove oil, kerosene, olive oil, coconut oil, petroleum oils, paraffin, and basil oil.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the oils market. Major companies operating in the industry are focusing on developing new products to sustain their position. For instance, KTC Edibles Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer and distributor of edible oils, recently launched certified sustainable hard palm kernel oil (KPKO), which is acceptable for vegans and low in trans fats. Groupe Berkem, an Italy-based chemical company, acquired Biopress, a France-based producer of 100% natural vegetable oils and proteins, to expand its portfolio in the 'Health, Beauty, and Nutrition' field.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the oils market in 2022, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players:

Major players in the oils market include Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, United Plantations Berhad, Unilever PLC, Mewah International Inc., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Cargill Inc, Richardson International, Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co LLC, Parakh Foods and Oils Limited, and AarhusKarlshamn.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $96.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $118.91 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





