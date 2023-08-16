SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 August 2023 at 11:10 am EEST

Ville Talasmäki appointed as Chief Investment Officer of Sampo Group

Ville Talasmäki, 47, has been appointed as Group Chief Investment Officer and Group Executive Committee Member of Sampo. The appointment is subject to the completion of the partial demerger of Sampo plc and is expected to become effective on 1 October 2023. Talasmäki will replace current Group CIO Patrick Lapveteläinen as he becomes full-time Chair of the Board of Mandatum plc.

- I am delighted to be able to announce the appointment of Ville given his strong investment track record and a thorough understanding of the insurance industry. The fact that we have chosen an internal candidate illustrates the depth and quality of our staff. I would also like to extend my sincerest gratitude to Patrick for his outstanding contribution to Sampo’s success over the last two decades, says Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson.

Talasmäki holds a Master of Sciences degree (Economics and Business Administration) and has 24 years’ experience in the financial services industry including various positions with Sampo, SEB and Citigroup. He has been working at Sampo Group since 2008 as well as during 2004–2006. The past two years he has been Chief Investment Officer at Mandatum Asset Management, a subsidiary of Mandatum.

CV

Ville Talasmäki

Born 1975

Education:

Turku School of Economics

- Master of Science (Econ.) 1999

Career:

Mandatum Asset Management Ltd

- Chief Investment Officer 2021–

Sampo plc

- Head of Allocation, Head of Credit Investments 2008–2021

SEB Merchant Banking, Helsinki

- Client Executive 2006–2008

Sampo Bank plc

- Vice President, DCM Origination & Syndication, 2004–2006

Citigroup Corporate & Investment Bank

- Several positions 1999–2004

Positions of trust:

NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) [Nordax Bank AB (publ)], Board Member 2018–, Member of Audit and Risk Committee 2018–, Member of Remuneration Committee 2018–

