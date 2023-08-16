United States Nutrigenomics Industry Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Nutrigenomics Market by Product & Services, Product, Technique, Application, Region, Competition, Forecast, and Opportunities, 2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

he United States Nutrigenomics Market is on the cusp of remarkable growth, poised to experience a significant rate of expansion during the forecast period from 2024 to 2028.

This upward trajectory is attributed to a confluence of factors driving demand within the Nutrigenomics Market. The surge in interest for customized diets among athletes, coupled with the escalating prevalence of obesity among individuals, has ignited a transformative shift. Nutrient-rich foods are gaining immense importance as proactive measures against obesity and a spectrum of diseases, encompassing cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and malnutrition.

The profound impact of dietary intake on various types of cancer underscores the critical role of nutrigenomics in cancer research, unlocking insights into the etiological underpinnings of these diseases. Notably, nutrigenomics serves as a pivotal tool to assess food safety and tailor diets to individual genetic profiles. As the field of diet and nutrition journeys towards a phase of rapid advancement, propelled by ongoing developments in nutrigenomics, its influence is poised to reshape conventional paradigms.

Central to this transformation is the utilization of genomics in nutrigenomics, which delves into the intricate interplay between nutrition and gene expression, illuminating metabolic pathways. The pursuit of understanding how specific nutrients and dietary regimens influence human health hinges on deciphering the molecular interactions between the genome and nutrients. Embracing this cutting-edge approach, the upcoming wave of innovative therapeutic processes and methodologies is expected to find robust support in nutrigenomics.

Fueling this surge is the burgeon of genomics research and the emergence of nutrigenomics services, facilitating strategic alliances between prominent industry players. This evolution arrives at a time when lifestyle disorders, typified by diabetes and obesity, are experiencing an alarming rise, promising a substantial surge in the global nutrigenomics sector.

The underlying potential is underscored by the recognition that dietary control plays a pivotal role in mitigating cancer risks, amplifying the momentum for nutrigenomics market expansion. As technology continues its rapid evolution, the burgeoning adoption of advanced methodologies and tools within the nutrigenomics domain is poised to unfold new dimensions of growth.

The nurturing of this sector is also supported by the government's concerted efforts in research and development, alongside the grappling challenge of mounting healthcare costs. However, the course of expansion is not devoid of challenges. The need for specialized medical professionals and the concomitant rise in healthcare expenditure present formidable hurdles that may temper the market's expansion.

Nevertheless, the landscape is infused with optimism as national government agencies spearhead programs aimed at fostering nutrigenomics studies. An illustrative instance is the American Heart Association's (AHA) release of a policy statement, highlighting nutritional assistance policies to enhance food security, with a pronounced focus on mitigating the prevalence of chronic diet-related ailments such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

This concerted effort to ensure food security by targeting diseases intertwined with dietary choices is anticipated to pave the way for innovative avenues in nutrigenomics research, consequently propelling the market's growth. As a result, the landscape is ripe for transformation, underpinned by the convergence of scientific breakthroughs, research initiatives, and healthcare policies.

Rising Demand for Nourishing Food is Driving Market Expansion



In the years to come, the market expansion is expected to be driven by the growing significance of nourishing food among the preventative measures for malnutrition, various cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and related illnesses. As more researchers realize that controlling one's food can lessen one's propensity to develop cancer, there is an increase in cancer research based on personal nutrition.

Building a link between genetics and a person's response to their diet is made easier by nutrigenomics. For instance, modifications made in response to certain gene variations that may cause lactose and gluten sensitivity can be seen in the development of lactose and gluten-free foods.

The production of food specifically matched to a specific gene profile, such as the strengthening of the frail immune system and the reduction of dietary cholesterol components, is now the focus of several leading manufacturers. Hence, the rising demand for nourishing food is driving the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.



Growing Prevalence of Obesity is Fueling the Growth of Market



The rise in the incidence of obesity is one of the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of the nutrigenomics market during the forecast period. In the US, the prevalence of adult obesity has been rising over time. Overeating and physical inactivity are the two most frequent causes of obesity.

Yet, other factors such as genetics, metabolism, environment, behavior, and culture may also have an impact on obesity. The CDC lists the following as other American society-related contributing factors: the environment for food and physical activity, education and skill development, and food marketing and promotion. Obesity is the major cause of death, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and several types of cancer. It is also linked to poorer mental health outcomes and lower quality of life.

IBISWorld predicts that, in the five years leading up to 2023, the obesity rate among people aged 18 and older will rise 1.2% per year to 32.74 people per 100 people. This factor is expected to demand for Nutrigenomics in the US throughout the forecast period.



Rising awareness in nutrigenomics to overcome various groups of diseases associated with diabetes is driving the demand.

Further, In the United States, obesity is an ongoing issue that is getting worse. In the United States, an astounding 32% of adults are now categorized as obese. State-by-state variations in obesity rates have been observed, with 25% in Hawaii and 41% in West Virginia being considered obese, respectively. West Virginia, Kentucky, and Alabama have the highest obesity rates among the states.



High Cost of Implementation is Hampering the Growth of the US Nutrigenomics Market



Nutrigenomics combines cutting-edge medical technologies and procedures that cost a lot of money and an increasing number of highly qualified workers. High investment in manufacturing and manpower is hampering the overall growth of the market. Further, factors such as the high cost of genomic equipment and improper handling of equipment due to a lack of workers are two major factors anticipated to limit the market growth.

Additionally, advancement in infrastructure, high investment in manufacturing facility along with the implementation of sophisticated technologies require high investment. Therefore, the high cost of implementation is anticipated to limit the growth of the US Nutrigenomics market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Nutrigenomics Market.

BioGaia

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

DNA fit

MedGenome

Garden of Life, LLC.

GeneOmbio

WellGen Inc.

Report Scope



United States Nutrigenomics Market, By Product and Services:

Services (Nutrigenomics Genetic Testing)

Product

United States Nutrigenomics Market, By Product:

Vitamins & Supplements

Probiotics

Prebiotics

United States Nutrigenomics Market, By Technique:

Saliva/Buccal Swab

Blood

Others

United States Nutrigenomics Market, By Application:

Obesity

Cancer Research

Cardiovascular Diseases

Digestive Health

Others

United States Nutrigenomics Market, By Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yfltw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.