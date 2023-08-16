Global Chartered Air Transportation Market 2023-2030: Growing Demand for Quick and Customizable Travel Fuels Industry Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chartered Air Transportation Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chartered air transportation market is set to experience significant growth, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is driven by the increasing use of air transportation for quick and business travel purposes. Additionally, companies are introducing new and innovative services to attract travelers to charter travel.

Airble Aviation Inc., for instance, has launched an online marketplace for charter flights, aviation tours, and empty legs, simplifying the booking process for private aircraft experiences. Airble enables passengers to compare and reserve private flights, offering the convenience of booking entire aircraft or sharing seats with chosen companions. The platform also offers seats on "empty legs" at reduced prices, providing a hassle-free and time-efficient alternative to traditional air travel.

The market is segmented into passenger chartered air transportation and freight chartered air transportation. The passenger chartered segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high level of personalization it offers. Customers can customize their travel experience, choose their aircraft type, departure and arrival times, and in-flight amenities, providing more flexibility compared to commercial airlines.

The North American region is projected to lead the global chartered air transportation market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The presence of numerous high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in North America has positively influenced demand, with aircraft charter operators adopting innovative technologies to cater to a diverse clientele. Various charter operators are introducing programs that enhance convenience, reliability, and efficiency, boosting commercial possibilities in the region.

Key market players, including XO Global LLC, NetJets Services, Inc., VistaJet Group Holding Ltd., Directional Aviation, and Jets.com, are contributing to market growth through strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, investments, and new product launches.

The report provides comprehensive market value data analysis from 2022 to 2030, country-wise analysis of major regions, key companies operating in the market, and an analysis of business and competitive strategies. With the growing demand for customizable and efficient travel options, the global chartered air transportation market is set to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Segmentation

5. Regional Analysis

6. Company Profiles

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Air Charter Service Group Ltd.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Atlas Air Worldwide

Directional Aviation

Fly Victor Ltd.

GlobeAir AG

Jets.com

Jettly Inc.

JSX

Magellan Jets, LLC

NetJets Services, Inc.

Oxygen Aviation Ltd.

PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

VistaJet Group Holding Ltd.

Wheels Up Partners, LLC

XO Global LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/labvg1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.