Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to 2030, Adoption in Supermarkets and Shift Towards Contactless Solutions Drives Growth

The global market for Self-Checkout Systems estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR



The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Self-Checkout Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Investments into Self-Checkout Technologies

Amidst the Pandemic, Contactless Checkout Systems Come to the Fore

Despite Potential Infection Risks, Use of Touchscreens in Self-Checkout Systems to Continue

An Introduction to Self-Checkout System

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cashless Model Poised for High Growth

Supermarkets Emerge as Leading End-Use Markets for Self-Checkout Systems

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Foster Long-term Growth

Competition

Global Self-Service Checkout Terminals Market: Percentage Breakdown by Shipments by Leading Players for 2020

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Self-Checkout Systems from Various Formats of Retail Stores to Boost Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Self-Checkout Systems for Customers and Businesses to Drive Adoption

Self-Service Checkout Systems Help Improve In-Location Experience

Common Self-Checkout Systems: Analyzing the Major Advantages and Disadvantages

Self-Checkout Systems in Walmart: A Case of Enhancing Shopping Experiences of Customers

Digital Transformation of Retail Sector: An Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems Market

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Application of Digital Solutions Used to Improve In-Store Retail Experience

Consumer Inclination towards Self-Service Solutions Bode Well for Self-Checkout Systems Market

Global Self-Service Technology Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Self-Checkout Systems Market to Benefit from the Growing Labor Shortage Issues

Labor Shortage Affects All Industries: % Change in Job Vacancies in Select Countries for 2021 Vs Q1 2019

Average Annual Attrition Rate (%) by Select Occupations in the US for the Period 2016-2021

Rapid Growth of Digital Payments Supports Growth of SCO Market

Pandemic-Induced Low Touch Norm and Progress Towards Cashless Society Spurs Adoption of Digital Payments in Retail Stores: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Flexibility & Convenience of Mobile Self-Checkout Systems to Fuel Market Prospects

Mobile Self-Checkouts to Assist Retailers and Customers in Post-COVID-19 Period

Rising Penetration of Smart Mobile Devices to Boost Adoption of Self-Checkout Systems

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021

Numerous Benefits of Scan & Go Technology Drives Adoption

Emerging Concept of Unmanned Stores Bodes Well for Deployment of Self-Checkout Systems

Global Unmanned Convenience Store Market Size (in US$ Million) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Autonomous Checkout Systems Pave Path for Future of Retail Stores

AI Enables Retailers to Enhance Self-Checkout Experience for Customers

AI-Powered Cameras to Spot Dodgy Shoppers at Self-Checkouts

AI to Improve Checkout Security

Self-Checkout Innovations Gather Steam

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Food Retailers Move Towards Self-Checkout Technologies

Global Food Supermarkets Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Sustained Importance of Grocery Retailers During Pandemic Presents Opportunity for Self-Checkout Systems

Department Stores Adopt Self-Checkout Systems

Global Department Stores Market Growth (In %) for the Period 2019-2025

Drawbacks of Self-Checkout Systems Challenge Market Adoption

