Result of the auction of treasury bills on 16 August 2023

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV
|540
|340
|3.365
|100 %
|99.0281
|Total
|540
|340
The sale will settle 18 August 2023.
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK
