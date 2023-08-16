Result of the auction of treasury bills on 16 August 2023

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19153 DKT 01/12/23 IV540
340
3.365 100 %99.0281
Total540
340
      

The sale will settle 18 August 2023.